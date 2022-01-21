 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utica woman facing federal tax charges
LINCOLN – Melissa Grantski, 50, of Utica, has been indicted and charged in federal court with willful failure to pay over tax, from 2015-2017.

Willful failure to pay over tax typically pertains to withheld income tax.

United States Attorney Jan. W. Sharp announced late this week the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska returned an unsealed indictment charging Grantski.

It was noted that “indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Sharp says Grantski is facing a possible maximum penalty, if convicted, of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

No further details in the case have been provided by the federal court.

