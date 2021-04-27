Utica Senior Center treated to canine interactions

A special demonstration was provided, in which the law enforcement officers hid controlled substances in the piano bench at the senior center. The dogs, which work independently, were then brought in, individually, for a demonstration each.

Each dog was given a command and each dog found the narcotics very quickly. When they alerted to the presence of drugs, they each sat by the piano bench and pointed their noses right to where the drugs were hidden.

After accurately locating the drugs, each was rewarded with his favorite ball.

“The guests were also allowed to play with the dogs,” Wiemer said. “Donna Ocken got to play tug-of-war with one of them, after he was rewarded his special ball.”

Events such as these are a welcome change for Utica’s seniors, after a year of so much isolation. The senior center is now open and social interaction is again live and well – as are educational opportunities such as these.