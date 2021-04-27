Utica Senior Center treated to canine interactions

UTICA – The senior citizens in this community are thrilled to be back again, in the senior center – meeting, eating and learning. They were especially treated this past week with two “dog days” during which they learned about dogs working in the arenas of comfort and law enforcement.
Jody Wiemer, from the Utica Senior Center, explained the first “dog day” involved a visit from Nico, a trained Lutheran Church Charities K-9 comfort dog.
A comfort dog, she said, “is a friend who brings a calming influence and allows people to open their hearts and receive help for what is affecting them. Nico’s handlers explained how he was trained and then demonstrated his skills.”
Nico has made many visits to churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, events and he has arrived in disaster response situations to help.
His full name is Nicodemus – he is affiliated with The Rock Lutheran Church in Seward.
“He’s brought so many smiles,” Wiemer said.
The second “dog day” included a visit from Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance and Deputy Josh Alloway who brought along the county’s narcotic detection dogs.
They provided an information presentation regarding how the dogs are trained and utilized.
A special demonstration was provided, in which the law enforcement officers hid controlled substances in the piano bench at the senior center. The dogs, which work independently, were then brought in, individually, for a demonstration each.
Each dog was given a command and each dog found the narcotics very quickly. When they alerted to the presence of drugs, they each sat by the piano bench and pointed their noses right to where the drugs were hidden.
After accurately locating the drugs, each was rewarded with his favorite ball.
“The guests were also allowed to play with the dogs,” Wiemer said. “Donna Ocken got to play tug-of-war with one of them, after he was rewarded his special ball.”
Events such as these are a welcome change for Utica’s seniors, after a year of so much isolation. The senior center is now open and social interaction is again live and well – as are educational opportunities such as these.