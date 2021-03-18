Utica man pleads to lesser charges in case involving stabbing death

SEWARD COUNTY – Donald Polcyn, 28, of Utica has pleaded to reduced charges in a case where he was accused of stabbing a man to death at a party in Utica over a year ago.

In Seward County District Court, Polcyn pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree assault, which are Class 1 misdemeanors, and one count of obstructing government operations, which is also a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Initially, he was charged with manslaughter, a Class 2A felony, and terroristic threats, also a Class 2A felony.

According to court documents, it was alleged a fight broke out at Polcyn’s residence in Utica, on Jan. 1, 2020. The fight began in the house, then moved to the front yard, and witnesses said Polcyn stabbed Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln, twice in the upper body region.

Jones was then transported to the Seward Memorial Hospital by Utica Fire and Rescue where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department said when they arrived Polcyn walked out of the garage with both hands in the air and verbally admitted to stabbing Jones.

Polcyn now faces up to a year of incarceration for each of the convictions.

Sentencing has been set for May 13.