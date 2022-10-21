Utica Fire Department under new leadership

UTICA -- The Utica Fire Department continues to commit to delivering quality service to community of Utica and surrounding communities.

This year the department is seeing some new changes under the new fire chief, Curtis Deremer.

Deremer has been the fire chief since last October.

Deremer said, “Things have been really good. I’m trying to transition into the leadership role…directing people where to go, telling them what to do, and what needs to get done.”

Last year, Deremer was awarded the Hero Award at the Nebraska Statewide Emergency Medical Services Conference.

Deremer’s leadership sets the tone for others to follow. The goal as a department is to meet and exceed the needs of residents in their community from responding to calls to offering educational resources to the public.

From the support of the community and funding from their annual pork barbecue fundraiser, soup lunch and Big Blue Mile Shootout, the department purchased four new Mine Safety Appliance (MSA) air packs.

There’s been some talk of purchasing a rescue squad truck, which will be replacing their 1995 squad.

“We are very privileged to have a great community who supports us through donations. Since they can’t do what we do, they provide us the funds to have the right supplies,” said Deremer.

The department has in-house training once a month in addition taking extrication training and CPR classes. Residents of Utica can expect the department provide professional and quick service. This year, the department has 28 members, all with the same vision of helping others in need.

“Our members are knowledgeable on a lot of different things,” said Deremer. “We work very well together. When we’re on call, not much has to be said on what to do and how to do it. Everyone knows what they have to do.”