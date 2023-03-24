UTICA -- This year the Utica Area Lions Club is celebrating 20 years of service in their community and beyond.

The club, founded by Lawrence Dittmar, has made a significant impact in education at Centennial, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School and Seward Public Schools.

Over the last 20 years, the club has provided eye and hearing screening for all four schools. They’ve collected thousands of eye glasses and hearing aid for families.

Lions Club member, Sandi Swanson said, “I didn’t realize the good they do when people donate hearing aids to them. I’ve heard about the glasses. They take parts from old hearing aids of any brand or model and make new hearing aids for other people. It's just wonderful what they do.”

The Utica Area Lions Club has also paid for milk and fruit funds at Centennial and St. Paul schools and made donations to the Centennial Backpack Program.

The club is dedicated to supporting education. They’ve given over $10,000 worth of scholarships to Centennial High School students and supported an optometrist student going on a mission trip.

Lions Club member Don Rut said, “Supporting education is our top priority. We have pride in our school and town and that’s what keeps us going.

As far as community involvement, they are very active. They have sponsored floats for Utica Days, made donations and meals for the Utica Fire and Rescue Department and have donated towards playground improvement and equipment in downtown Utica. The club was behind paying for the two “Welcome to Utica” road signs sitting on the north and south side of the town.

Utica Lions Club secretary Jim Swanson said, “We have a lot of people who like to give not just their money, but their service.”

Swanson said they are “go-getters,” always looking for areas they can help out with in the community. They have 23 members involved this year, which is the highest number of members they’ve had in the last 20 years.

“Some of us are getting to that exhausted rooster stage, so we need the younger generation to step up and get involved,” said Swanson. "We are having a hard time with recruiting new members.”

Rut and Swanson were both members of the club when it was first founded. Swanson received the Melvin James Fellowship award for his exemplary service to the club. According to lionsclub.org, “The Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.”

Swanson said, “If you like to serve and have fun, join us. We are always looking for new ideas and ways to serve.”