Use of golf carts, ATVs on York city streets to get second hearing this week

YORK – A proposed ordinance brought to the York City Council for their consideration, which would allow people to drive their golf carts, ATVs, all-terrain vehicles, etc., on city streets will get a second reading this week when the council meets in regular session.

The ordinance got its first reading two weeks ago with little public input because very few people knew it was being brought forward and the ordinance committee had just introduced it.

The conversation regarding the ordinance included some varying points of view and lots of questions. Some council members seemed to be in favor, citing high gas prices, and some seemed to be against, citing concerns over safety issues and a burden on the police department to regulate and license the situation.

Members of the ordinance committee said there would be restrictions, as the ordinance is written. They would be allowed only on streets with speed limits of 25 mph or less (although they could cross higher-speed streets), the operator would have to have a permit from the police department, the vehicles would have to be inspected by the police department, there would be a $25 licensing fee, the permits would last for one year, vehicles would have to have brake lights, the vehicles would have to be insured, operation hours would be between dawn and dusk, and the drivers would have to have a standard operator’s license.

There was also discussion about whether there should be child safety seat, seat belt, head light and helmet requirements.

This conversation will continue on Thursday night and the public is encouraged to be present, in order to comment on the issue if they so choose.

Also during Thursday night’s agenda:

• The council will be asked to consider approval of the city’s updated personnel manual.

• A public hearing will be held for a Community Development Block Grant project awarded to Nixon Restaurant and Property Inc., with the project being complete.

• A proposal will be presented regarding an amendment to the wage scale for the position of police captain.

• The city’s insurance committee will make a recommendation for the health insurance benefits for city employees for the timespan of May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

• A number of zoning matters will be taken up, pertaining to the addition of data centers as permitted uses in the industrial zone. These matters are in response to the announcement that an $8 million data mining center will be coming to York.

The city council’s meeting will start at 7 p.m., on Thursday, in the council’s chambers.

