Uptick in COVID cases being seen in York County

YORK – Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall and York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich said during a recent community briefing that York County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

While the uptick is nothing like surges seen in the past, the case numbers in the health district have gone from almost non-existent (a couple of months ago) to 71 in the past seven-day period.

“The difference with this wave, however, compared to those in the past, is that we have many people doing home tests now that we can’t report, so our numbers are probably artificially low,” McDougall said. “Only lab-confirmed numbers come to us, so this figure is probably lower than the reality.”

She said of the 71 cases in the health district, “the majority were in York County. We know that York County is kind of a hot spot right now. Last week, we released that we’ve had some COVID-related deaths in the past few months and we are monitoring some other deaths, so we are still seeing people with poor outcomes from COVID.”

McDougall said her office is still providing free at-home tests, and right now, “they are flying out the door. But we have plenty. We are also doing drive-up testing in the parking lot, on Mondays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.”

Vaccinations remain available at her office, including for kids (see the Four Corners website for days and times and the vaccines available at those times).

“The guidelines also remain the same,” McDougall said. “If you have COVID, stay home for five days after the onset of your symptoms and then mask-up for the next five days.”

“When you look at the state, yes, the cases are up and we are feeling it here at York General Hospital,” Ulrich said. “And when you have an uptick in the community like we are having, you just can’t keep it out of the long-term care environment. Fortunately, we have had no cases among Hearthstone residents but we have had a few staff who have had it and been out. At Willowbrook, we have been hit with a high percentage of staff who have had to stay home and about 3-4 residents who have had it. And there has been an uptick at the hospital, in both employees and patients who have come into the emergency room.

“Yesterday we had three COVID in-patients,” Ulrich continued. “Typically, they are not as sick (as had been seen in the past) and we have also had some people come into the emergency room for other reasons and then we found out that they had COVID.”

He said that over the Fourth of July weekend, they treated more people than normal and 28% of those people tested positive for COVID.