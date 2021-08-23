Upper Big Blue NRD makes recreation area improvements

YORK -- The year 2020 was filled with challenges, but it also was a time of renewed enthusiasm for outdoor activities, as evidenced by the record number of people who visited recreation areas managed by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts for camping, boating, fishing, hiking and more.
The camping season typically runs from early April to the end of October at campgrounds managed by the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District. In 2020, the season was truncated due to COVID restrictions. Even with the camping season reduced by six weeks from a typical year at Bruce L. Anderson Recreation Area (York) and Pioneer Trails Recreation Area (Aurora), the facilities saw close to the same level of use as previous years (2,007 camper night stays versus 2,080 the year before). In 2020, Anderson Recreation Area saw campers from 26 Nebraska counties and 21 states. Pioneer Trails had campers from 24 counties and ten states. Camping at these two recreation areas remains popular in 2021.
"If there is one lesson COVID 19 has taught everyone, is how important good health is to us," said Upper Big Blue NRD board member Ronda Rich. "It was a time we couldn't go to other indoor activities, but being out in the fresh air was truly recommended. We are thankful that our NRD had these rec areas for families and our districts residents to use and still do things and enjoy the great outdoors. We, as a board, are excited to see these areas used and it gives us the momentum to improve the areas knowing that they truly are good use of taxpayers’ dollars."
Campers are generally enthusiastic about the NRD managed facilities, giving them high reviews online. While Smith Creek (Utica) and Oxbow Trail (Ulysses) Recreation Areas don’t offer camper pads or hook-ups, they do have a variety of amenities such as picnic shelters, boat ramps and trails. Smith Creek Recreation Area is a favored overnight spot for travelers, as it is only two miles from Interstate 80 — close enough for easy access, but far enough away to enjoy the stargazing and tranquility. Oxbow Trail offers the best fishery in the district due to the spring-fed lake and is a popular spot for anglers and boaters, as well as campers.
This year, the NRD has installed new bathroom facilities at Smith Creek and Oxbow Trail Recreation Areas. These restrooms are ADA accessible and future plans include adding ADA parking stalls and sidewalks. Other planned improvements at these sites include the installation of domestic wells and hydrants, security lights and outlets at the picnic shelters.
Additionally, the board of directors has approved the installation of safety enhancements at Smith Creek, Oxbow Trail, Bruce L. Anderson and Pioneer Trails Recreation Areas, including severe weather sirens and tornado shelters. These features will likely be installed in the fall of 2021 or spring of 2022. More upgrades and expansions are being explored for these facilities to increase their recreational capacity, amenities and value in the future.
“We’ve got a small crew of dedicated individuals who do a fantastic job of taking care of all five of our recreation areas, one archery range, and several other properties throughout the recreation season,” said Rodney Verhoeff, assistant general manager of the NRD. “We encourage everyone to come out and experience what we have to offer as some will be surprised at how nice these areas are and the amenities that are available.”