Upper Big Blue NRD makes recreation area improvements

The camping season typically runs from early April to the end of October at campgrounds managed by the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District. In 2020, the season was truncated due to COVID restrictions. Even with the camping season reduced by six weeks from a typical year at Bruce L. Anderson Recreation Area (York) and Pioneer Trails Recreation Area (Aurora), the facilities saw close to the same level of use as previous years (2,007 camper night stays versus 2,080 the year before). In 2020, Anderson Recreation Area saw campers from 26 Nebraska counties and 21 states. Pioneer Trails had campers from 24 counties and ten states. Camping at these two recreation areas remains popular in 2021.

"If there is one lesson COVID 19 has taught everyone, is how important good health is to us," said Upper Big Blue NRD board member Ronda Rich. "It was a time we couldn't go to other indoor activities, but being out in the fresh air was truly recommended. We are thankful that our NRD had these rec areas for families and our districts residents to use and still do things and enjoy the great outdoors. We, as a board, are excited to see these areas used and it gives us the momentum to improve the areas knowing that they truly are good use of taxpayers’ dollars."