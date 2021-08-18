Upper Big Blue NRD board approves funding for all-inclusive playground

The equipment will be accessible for children and adults with a range of abilities, focusing on parallel play, where family and friends can engage and connect with each other through fun activities. Finding appropriate bathroom facilities is often a challenge for families with older children with mobility issues, as they may require changing stations that can accommodate larger individuals. The bathrooms to be constructed at the Peyton Parker Lane Playground will be equipped for these needs, thus allowing greater use of the park.

Fundraising continues for the project, which has garnered great support within the community. Private and corporate donations have poured in for the project, estimated to cost a total of $1 million. Private donations over the past 13 months total $550,000. Project organizers hope that fundraising will soon be completed and construction can begin in 2022. The playground will be installed at Mincks Park on the northeast side of York, near the Family Aquatic Center and Ballfield Complex. This location will be ideal for the playground, as many families are already visiting the area to make use of these other facilities. The all-inclusive playground will provide the perfect opportunity for York residents as well as out of town guests to have access to recreation that meets all patrons’ needs.