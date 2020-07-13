YORK – For days now, the York County Sheriff’s Department has been working diligently to find a woman officially considered as missing after her car was found abandoned along Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit.
And they continue to ask for the public’s help in finding her.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that his office received a call from a Henderson man that a car was parked along Interstate 80 Wednesday morning (1 ½ miles west of the Bradshaw exit) and there was possibly a person sitting alongside the vehicle.
When a deputy arrived to check out the vehicle, he found it abandoned, Sheriff Vrbka said. There was no one there.
Inside the vehicle, the deputy found the belongings of the car’s driver, Jadey Jenkins, 30, of Omaha. That included her cell phone, wallet, credit cards and shoes, the sheriff said. The keys were also in the vehicle.
Using the information they had, the sheriff’s department developed contact information and called family members of Jenkins’. No one had seen her since Wednesday morning. He said he was told by the woman’s fiancé that she had left Omaha about 9-9:30 a.m., on Wednesday – it was thought she was traveling to Colorado or California where family members live.
Then on Thursday, the sheriff’s department received a call from a local farmer who said he saw a person, on foot, approximately ½ mile north of the Bradshaw exit on Road H. Sheriff Vrbka said that when the farmer called out to the person, the person ran into the cornfield.
The sheriff said the farmer saw the person at a distance and cannot confirm whether or not it was a woman or a man.
“That’s when we started actively looking in that area, because it was in close proximity to where the woman’s car had been left along Interstate 80,” Sheriff Vrbka explained.
“We have been searching ever since,” Sheriff Vrbka said, “and we have found no one.”
“Her fiancé drove here to speak with us and it’s been determined that no one has seen her since. And she has not been in contact with any of her friends of family,” the sheriff said further.
The sheriff’s department has been assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol in the search. Troopers with an airplane searched the area using infrared technology and a drone was deployed as well. Canine units were deployed.
“The troopers, who were in the air, were able to detect the presence of the deputies and the dogs on the ground, but no one else,” Sheriff Vrbka said.
He said deputies have been searching that entire region of the county, going to farmsteads and through buildings, as well as talking to all those live in that area.
“All the farmers have been on the lookout for her, we have been searching for days,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “On Saturday, I walked the creek bottom in that area with volunteers on Saturday, from about 2-6:30 p.m., and we found nothing. Then a group of people from York went out there and helped deputies search on foot. Then we went back out Sunday morning, with a large group of people numbering about 30, and walked the area from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., when it got so hot and one of the volunteers felt ill. The fire department in York had a group of volunteers come out and search on foot as well. We found nothing tangible, not even any tracks except deer tracks. If we had found anything tangible, we would have kept searching, but we just haven’t found anything.”
“There are so many unknowns in this situation,” Lt. Vrbka continued. “There is also the issue that on Friday, at 7:30 a.m., there was a report of a hitchhiker on Highway 34 in the area of Road I. The hitchhiker was a man. So then we wondered if that was the person the farmer saw run into the cornfield. We just don’t know.”
“We have talked to a lot of people in the area, but we just are coming up with nothing,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “If anyone gave this woman a ride, or saw her, or talked to her, or know anything about this situation, we are asking that you call us immediately. The question is this – what happened to the person who had been driving that vehicle on Interstate 80, between 11 a.m. and noon, on Wednesday? We just don’t know. We hope no foul play is involved. We don’t know if someone picked up on the interstate. We will keep checking that area regularly and we will keep looking. But as of this time, we just don’t have any answers and we haven’t found any clues. We just don’t know what happened to her.”
The sheriff’s department can be reached at 402-362-4927. Again, if anyone has seen this woman, had contact with her, or has any sort of information, they are asked to call the sheriff’s department immediately.
