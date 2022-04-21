Update: York County woman killed in fog-related crash east of Bradshaw

YORK – Shortly before 8 a.m., Thursday, April 21, a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 34, in York County, due to extremely foggy conditions, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the accident occurred one mile east of Bradshaw at the intersection with York County Road F.

Pronounced deceased at the scene was Cindi Perdue, 61, of rural Bradshaw.

“It involved three vehicles – a car, a pickup and a semi,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “Each vehicle had one occupant.”

Sheriff Vrbka said Perdue was in a car, on Road F, proceeding south when she reached the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 34.

“What we’ve determined is that she stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded to enter the intersection to turn east on Highway 34,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “When she did, her vehicle collided with a pickup driven by Adriana Gasper, 44, of Stromsburg. That was the first collision. Then shortly afterward, a semi driven by Jamie Diessner, 45, of York, was proceeding down Highway 34 in the very dense fog and the semi struck the Perdue vehicle. The fog was so thick none of the drivers could see the other vehicles.”

The cause of the accident was attributed to the very dense fog which created a situation of little to no visibility for drivers.

“None of this would have happened if we hadn’t had that terribly dense fog,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “It was nearly impossible to see anything out there, at that point this morning.”

Due to the dangerous conditions, the sheriff’s department with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol shut down Highway 34 between the accident scene and the Henderson spur.

At the scene, the sheriff said there was continued difficulty with stopping traffic because of the lack of visibility.

Along with the sheriff’s department and state patrol, rescue squads from Bradshaw and York responded to the scene, as did Hitz Towing out of York.

