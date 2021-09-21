UPDATE: York County attorney asks for, receives restraining/injunction order against county commissioners

The York County Commissioners went into executive session at 9:10 a.m., Tuesday morning, to discuss the matter with their outside counsel. Because of the injunction/restraining order, they were unable to take a vote regarding Lyons’ termination.

The York County Commissioners have said, in a formal statement, they are considering terminating Lyons from his position because he defied their unanimous vote in stating he could not sign a contract with Clay County to serve as that county’s interim county attorney. All board members voted against the request for him to do so and he signed the contract with Clay County the next day. Lyons has argued he had the right to do so and did not need their permission. The commissioners have said his responsibility, as hired when he was appointed, is to dedicate his time to the full caseload and county counsel here. Lyons continues to argue they cannot remove him from office, even if he was appointed, because he is still considered an elected official.

In Judge Daugherty’s order, she says, “the court finds that such application should be and hereby is granted. Specifically, the court finds that based upon the evidence presented, it appears by the complaint that the plaintiff is entitled to the relief of not allowing his removal from office outside of the judicial removal proceedings as set forth by statute. Further, that if allowed to remove from office on Sept. 21, 2021, the defendants would cause irreparable harm to the plaintiff. A temporary injunction preventing the plaintiff’s removal from office outside of judicial removal proceedings is warranted. It is therefore ordered that the defendants are enjoined from removing the plaintiff from office outside of judicial removal proceedings.”

