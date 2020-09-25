UPDATE: Two injured in Highway 81 crash

McCOOL JUNCTION – Local law enforcement and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of Road 3 and Highway 81 at 2:39 p.m., Thursday.
At the scene, it appeared a pickup and a semi hauling grain had collided on the highway. The semi had overturned with the grain spilling onto the road surface.
Responding to the scene were the York County Sheriff’s Department, York Fire and Rescue and McCool Junction Fire and Rescue.
While the wreckage left behind was significant, fortunately no one was killed.
Two people were transported to York General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound traffic was halted for some time as the vehicles and debris had to be removed.
The York County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident.
YSO Investigator Alex Hildebrand said, “Throughout the investigation, it was determined that a 1996 Freightliner driven by Lawrence McGowan of McCool Junction was attempting to turn eastbound on Road 3 from the southbound lanes of Highway 81. As the tractor trailer attempted to navigate the turn, a Ford F-250 driven by Eric Banks of Bayou La Batre, Alabama was proceeding northbound into the intersection of Road 3 on Highway 81. The Ford pickup struck the trailer being pulled by the Freightliner. The tractor and trailer then overturned causing a load of soybeans to spill on the roadway. Both drivers were transported to the York General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash and seatbelts were in use by all parties involved.”
