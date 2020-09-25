UPDATE: Two injured in Highway 81 crash

YSO Investigator Alex Hildebrand said, “Throughout the investigation, it was determined that a 1996 Freightliner driven by Lawrence McGowan of McCool Junction was attempting to turn eastbound on Road 3 from the southbound lanes of Highway 81. As the tractor trailer attempted to navigate the turn, a Ford F-250 driven by Eric Banks of Bayou La Batre, Alabama was proceeding northbound into the intersection of Road 3 on Highway 81. The Ford pickup struck the trailer being pulled by the Freightliner. The tractor and trailer then overturned causing a load of soybeans to spill on the roadway. Both drivers were transported to the York General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash and seatbelts were in use by all parties involved.”