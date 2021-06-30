UPDATE: Collision at Highway 34 intersection causes damage, one injured

YORK – A collision between two trucks – one a dump truck and the other a semi carrying corn – caused both vehicles to enter a field in the southeast corner of an intersection and the subsequent demolition of a power pole.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Wednesday, the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Road M and Highway 34 upon the report of an accident.

The vehicles, following impact, also struck a power pole, sheering it off and bringing it down to the ground.