UPDATE: Collision at Highway 34 intersection causes damage, one injured

YORK – A collision between two trucks – one a dump truck and the other a semi carrying corn – caused both vehicles to enter a field in the southeast corner of an intersection and the subsequent demolition of a power pole.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Wednesday, the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Road M and Highway 34 upon the report of an accident.
The vehicles, following impact, also struck a power pole, sheering it off and bringing it down to the ground.
Perennial Public Power work crews quickly responded as well, as there were also downed wires because of the pole damage.
Corn spilled from the grain truck as it moved along into the field and debris from both trucks was left behind.
Sergeant Alex Hildebrand with the sheriff’s department said Gaylord Ellison of Waco was driving the 1994 GMC dump truck and was southbound on Road M. Sergeant Hildebrand said Ellison entered the intersection and struck an eastbound 2019 International tractor trailer hauling corn, driven by Jarod Schwartz of Fairmont.
Sgt. Hildebrand said Schwartz suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Ellison was not injured.
“Alcohol was not a factor in this situation and both drivers were wearing seatbelts,” Sgt. Hildebrand said.