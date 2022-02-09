UPDATE: All victims now identified in bizarre and tragic York train incident

A tragic incident just after 11 p.m. Tuesday left two people and a York County Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer dead.
Sheriff’s Captain Josh Gillespie issued a news release just after midmorning Wednesday.
At midmorning Hampton Public School released a statement identifying one victim as Kyle Ediger, a highly respected math teacher and coach of nine years.
“His unexpected death was a shock to our students and staff. Hampton Public School made an announcement to parents and students early this morning. School and Educational Service Unit #9 Crisis Team members were available to work with students and staff who wanted additional support,” wrote Superintendent Holly Herzberg.
In the late afternoon Wednesday the Sheriff’s Office released the name of the other person who died in the bizarre series of events. Joseph A. Stoltenberg, 43, of York was killed as was York County Sheriff’s K-9 officer Nitro.
All three victims died instantly.
Gillespie’s account of what happened follows:
“On 2/8/22 at 11:02 P.M. a deputy with the York County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 silver Ford F-150 that was driving erratically near the intersection of Road H and Road 15 in York County. A pursuit ensued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and continued to Road H and Road 18 where the vehicle stopped. The vehicle came to a stop approximately 8 minutes after the pursuit began. Officers attempted a high-risk vehicle stop. The suspect exited the vehicle and claimed to have a gun. The suspect then concealed his hands and advised officers that he wanted to die. The suspect was not responding to the officer’s commands. The suspect advanced towards the officers and gained control of a marked patrol canine unit. The encounter outside of the suspect vehicle lasted just over a minute.
A pursuit with the marked patrol unit began at that point. The suspect then began driving the patrol unit at a high rate of speed and the pursuit continued throughout York County and then into the City of York.
The stolen patrol vehicle stopped at 19th Street and Delaware Avenue on the railroad tracks. The suspect then exited the vehicle and was standing outside the vehicle as a train was approaching. Officers approached the individual to intervene and attempt to regain control of the patrol vehicle and retrieve the canine out of the vehicle. As the officers attempted to approach the suspect, the suspect reentered the patrol vehicle and proceeded northbound on Delaware Avenue. The train blocked the officers on (the) south side of the railroad tracks and the stolen canine unit was on the north side of the tracks.
The suspect proceeded toward 25th Street and Delaware Avenue where he turned around and headed back toward the train at a high rate of speed." Stoltenberg, driving the patrol vehicle with Nitro inside, struck the back of Ediger's vehicle as he waited and drove him into the moving train.