UPDATE: All victims now identified in bizarre and tragic York train incident

“On 2/8/22 at 11:02 P.M. a deputy with the York County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 silver Ford F-150 that was driving erratically near the intersection of Road H and Road 15 in York County. A pursuit ensued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and continued to Road H and Road 18 where the vehicle stopped. The vehicle came to a stop approximately 8 minutes after the pursuit began. Officers attempted a high-risk vehicle stop. The suspect exited the vehicle and claimed to have a gun. The suspect then concealed his hands and advised officers that he wanted to die. The suspect was not responding to the officer’s commands. The suspect advanced towards the officers and gained control of a marked patrol canine unit. The encounter outside of the suspect vehicle lasted just over a minute.