UPDATE -- Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds; starts as report of electrocution, then drug exposure

YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital.

The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report that individuals at the 4-H food stand may had been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash.

The York County Fair is currently underway.

York Police Sgt. Russ Coffey said the initial call “was that someone was being electrocuted from an electronic device charger. Then it was reported as exposure to some sort of narcotic.”

Sgt. Coffey said the electronic device charger – which appeared to be for an iPad – had been brought into the 4-H food building “by an unknown individual, a man. Workers at the food building said the man, who they did not know, made a transaction and paid with cash. He also turned in, as a lost and found item, the charger. He left and shortly after, the person who accepted the cash and the charger started exhibiting medical issues.”

York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie said Sunday morning, “We assisted after several people were taken to the hospital upon becoming suddenly very sick. We did toxicology testing on all the items in question, including the cash, in the 4-H food building as in today’s world there is the issue of fentanyl exposure being a danger. Everything we tested came back negative for fentanyl and the other narcotics we could test for.”

Captain Gillespie said law enforcement also went through the entire 4-H food stand with decontamination spray, “to be on the proactive side,” as well.

“All I can say, at this point, is that we aren’t 100% sure what exactly happened,” Gillespie said. “We tested, to the best of our ability, to see if it was drug-related and everything came back negative.”

Captain Gillespie did not comment as to what the individuals’ symptoms were, as he did not have information about the onset of the situation. Sgt. Coffey also couldn’t comment on the symptoms exhibited by the people, due to medical privacy law. He did say one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital and the others chose to seek medical attention on their own.

Sgt. Coffey echoed what Captain Gillespie said, regarding the fentanyl concerns. “The charger, the cash, other items were tested and we found no traces of illegal substances at all. We just do not know what happened, what caused this situation.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sgt. Coffey said law enforcement would like to speak with the unknown individual who turned in the charger device, as that person might have more information as to what transpired.

“If anyone knows who this man was or if he could maybe contact us, that would be great as it might shed some light onto what happened,” Sgt. Coffey said. “Also, if other people experienced strange medical issues at the fairgrounds on Saturday and still feel ill, they should seek medical attention – and they are encouraged to contact us if they have any information.”