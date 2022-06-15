 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE -- Hail, storms ravage York County and surrounding area

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm between Henderson and York.jpeg

This picture was taken by Ariel Walker of the Tuesday night storm, between Henderson and York.

 Photo provided by Ariel Walker

YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm.

Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were completely wiped out Tuesday night by the latest severe weather. Fields were wiped clean in the Waco, Utica, McCool and Henderson areas and there was heavy structural/plant damage inside the city limits of York and the before-mentioned towns. The extent of damage is still being assessed.

Reports Wednesday morning were that many farmers were contemplating re-planting their crops – even though for some producers, this would be their second and third rounds of starting over.

Many homes in York had broken windows and siding damage, and there were dozens of vehicles throughout York that had broken windows as well.

Gardeners found themselves without a plant to speak of as most yards were damaged to the point it doesn’t appear anything was ever planted at all.

McCool Junction was ravaged by the brutal storms, with power poles knocked down in the area and heavy damage to structures, farm equipment, pivots and vehicles being reported.

In the rural area by Lushton, there were reports of tractors flipped over, obviously sustaining heavy damage. There were also power lines down in that area, as well.

During the third round of hail/storm, there were torrential rains on Interstate 80 between York and Henderson, as well as extremely heavy thick, ground-level fog that created zero visibility.

Regarding rainfall, reports are that it was heavier in southern York than it was in the northern side. The following amounts were recorded: north of the landfill, 1.53 inches; 1 ½ miles east of the landfill, 1.64 inches; 25th Street north of York General Hospital, 1.9 inches; York High School area, 2.04 inches; just north of Mincks Park, 2.21 inches; Maine Avenue near York College, 2.21 inches; New Heights Assembly of God Church on South Grant, 2.95 inches.

Power outages were reported in Waco, Utica, McCool Junction and the Bradshaw area. Locals were much appreciative of the efforts of local power companies, as line crews were in their fifth week, in a row, without a day off, because of storm damage.

York city officials also issued a press release regarding storm damage. It was noted that the holiday lights on top of downtown buildings belong to the Chamber of Commerce. York City Administrator Sue Crawford said business owners should take a picture of the damage and send it to Chamber Director Madonna Mogul, as she has filed an insurance claim.

They also offered information to help protect homeowners and businesses from scams. They said, “When companies come knocking or calling to offer to repair your roof or siding, check the city website list of registered contractors to see if they are registered with the city. If so, they will have proof of insurance with the city. Also be sure to require the contractor to submit a building permit to the city for roof, siding or window work. Request a copy for yourself so you also have a record of their commitment of work to be completed. Touch base with your insurance agent for other helpful tips to ensure that you get treated fairly as you repair your property.

“If you are interested in providing hail damage services in the City of York, use the resources on the city website or stop by city hall to register as a contractor. Registration requires proof of insurance and, where applicable, proof of licensure. Also, all hail damage projects require a City of York building permit. The permit forms can be found on the city website. Call (402-363-2600) or email publicworks@cityofyork.net with questions.”

0616 Giant hail stones.jpg

These hail stones were gathered up in York, after the massive hail storms hit Tuesday night.
Broken car window.JPG

Windows were broken out of vehicles in random places throughout the city of York.
Broken windows .JPG

A lot of residents found broken windows when the sun came up Wednesday morning.
Garden no more.JPG

Most gardens in the area looked like this Wednesday morning, after hail shredded all the plants.
Marigolds shredded.JPG

All the plants in the line of Tuesday night’s destruction were destroyed throughout the area.
Siding holes.JPG

There was a lot of siding damage in York County, as holes were drilled into the sides of buildings by the waves of hail.
Shredded corn .JPG

Corn plants were shredded throughout the entire area – here the plants were still existing. There were reports of fields being completely wiped out in a lot of locations in York and surrounding counties.
Trees down on Sixth Street .JPG

There were a lot of limbs down in the area and the streets in most area towns were littered with plant debris.
Hail in Utica.jpg

This was the size of hail stones in Utica Tuesday night.

Hail dents in Utica.jpg

Cars were left dented in Utica.
Hail built up in a yard.jpeg

Hail was built up in yards in York, almost like snow drifts, as three different rounds came through.
5W6A0158.JPG

Some houses in York, like this one on the corner of Fourth Street and Nebraska Avenue, were not spared from the hail that accompanied Tuesday night’s storms. Busted windows and chipped sidings were a common sight throughout York County on Wednesday morning.
5W6A0162 - 6th & Iowa.JPG

Any guests who stayed at the B&B on Sixth – located at the intersection of 6th Street and Iowa Avenue in York – were greeted with the sight of fallen tree branches along the sidewalk Wednesday morning following Tuesday evening’s storms. Leaves littered the streets throughout the York city limits early Wednesday.
5W6A0173 - 9th & East.JPG

A tree in the front yard of this house near the corner of Ninth Street and East Avenue in York did not survive Tuesday night’s storms.
5W6A0186 - 12th & Maine.JPG

This house at the intersection of 12th Street and Maine Avenue was one of many buildings in York County and the surrounding area to experience the wrath of the hail that came with storms in the area Tuesday night.
5W6A0200 - Telephone Poles Highway 81.JPG

On Highway 81 just south of York, Tuesday night’s storms toppled four or five telephone poles in the southbound lanes.
5W6A0223 - Telephone Poles Highway 81.JPG

Travelers heading south on Highway 81 between York and McCool Junction on Wednesday morning could notice a stretch of telephone poles that had been knocked over in the wake of storms in the area Tuesday night.
5W6A0232 - MCJ Workers pick up trees.JPG

Workers pick up fallen tree branches near McCool Junction Public School on Wednesday morning. McCool Junction was hit hard in Tuesday’s storms, with many homes in the area out of power and electricity for the foreseeable future.
5W6A0250 - St. Pat's church.JPG

Sights like this one outside of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCool Junction were common on Wednesday morning, as the community was hit hard by storms in York County in the surrounding area on Tuesday night.
5W6A0253 - M & Pennsylvania.JPG

Houses on the block near the intersection of M and Pennsylvania Streets in McCool Junction woke up to fallen tree branches lining the roads.
5W6A0267 - M & Pennsylvania.JPG

This tree on M Street in McCool Junction was not spared over the course of storms that hit York County on Tuesday night.
Hail drift outside the YNT.jpg

About 1 a.m., Wednesday morning, drifts of hail were seen right outside the back door of the York News-Times.
5W6A0271 - 3rd & N.JPG

The home of McCool Junction resident Cheryl Hall was one of many buildings in the community hit with damage in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s storms. Here, workers attempt to saw away parts of the fallen tree while others get to work fixing the roof.
Broken street lights.JPG

The downtown street lights in York took a beating in Tuesday night’s hail storm.
IMG_0570.JPG

After an evening of backyard destruction, Hoyt Auman of McCool Junction assists in his family in cleaning up their yard.
IMG_0576.JPG

Shaylee Benson of McCool Junction picks up fallen tree branches from Tuesday’s hail storm.
IMG_0589.JPG

Two trees ripped in half at Jim Krejci’s front yard in McCool Junction.
IMG_0598.JPG

The community of McCool cleaned up downtown McCool Junction after a destructive hail storm with high winds.
IMG_0601.JPG

Fallen tree limbs and branches cover the yard of Philip and Susan Tetreault of McCool Junction . Susan said, "We've lived here close to twenty years and this is the worst McCool has looked in years." 
IMG_0603.JPG

A farmhouse west of McCool Junction pummeled by hail from Tuesday night’s storm. ​
IMG_0609.JPG

A top of a grain bin near McCool ripped off due to the storm's high winds.
Damage in Lushton .jpg

Storm damage in Lushton.
