UPDATE -- Hail, storms ravage York County and surrounding area

YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm.

Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were completely wiped out Tuesday night by the latest severe weather. Fields were wiped clean in the Waco, Utica, McCool and Henderson areas and there was heavy structural/plant damage inside the city limits of York and the before-mentioned towns. The extent of damage is still being assessed.

Reports Wednesday morning were that many farmers were contemplating re-planting their crops – even though for some producers, this would be their second and third rounds of starting over.

Many homes in York had broken windows and siding damage, and there were dozens of vehicles throughout York that had broken windows as well.

Gardeners found themselves without a plant to speak of as most yards were damaged to the point it doesn’t appear anything was ever planted at all.

McCool Junction was ravaged by the brutal storms, with power poles knocked down in the area and heavy damage to structures, farm equipment, pivots and vehicles being reported.

In the rural area by Lushton, there were reports of tractors flipped over, obviously sustaining heavy damage. There were also power lines down in that area, as well.

During the third round of hail/storm, there were torrential rains on Interstate 80 between York and Henderson, as well as extremely heavy thick, ground-level fog that created zero visibility.

Regarding rainfall, reports are that it was heavier in southern York than it was in the northern side. The following amounts were recorded: north of the landfill, 1.53 inches; 1 ½ miles east of the landfill, 1.64 inches; 25th Street north of York General Hospital, 1.9 inches; York High School area, 2.04 inches; just north of Mincks Park, 2.21 inches; Maine Avenue near York College, 2.21 inches; New Heights Assembly of God Church on South Grant, 2.95 inches.

Power outages were reported in Waco, Utica, McCool Junction and the Bradshaw area. Locals were much appreciative of the efforts of local power companies, as line crews were in their fifth week, in a row, without a day off, because of storm damage.

York city officials also issued a press release regarding storm damage. It was noted that the holiday lights on top of downtown buildings belong to the Chamber of Commerce. York City Administrator Sue Crawford said business owners should take a picture of the damage and send it to Chamber Director Madonna Mogul, as she has filed an insurance claim.

They also offered information to help protect homeowners and businesses from scams. They said, “When companies come knocking or calling to offer to repair your roof or siding, check the city website list of registered contractors to see if they are registered with the city. If so, they will have proof of insurance with the city. Also be sure to require the contractor to submit a building permit to the city for roof, siding or window work. Request a copy for yourself so you also have a record of their commitment of work to be completed. Touch base with your insurance agent for other helpful tips to ensure that you get treated fairly as you repair your property.

“If you are interested in providing hail damage services in the City of York, use the resources on the city website or stop by city hall to register as a contractor. Registration requires proof of insurance and, where applicable, proof of licensure. Also, all hail damage projects require a City of York building permit. The permit forms can be found on the city website. Call (402-363-2600) or email publicworks@cityofyork.net with questions.”