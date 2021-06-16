Upcoming youth activities

Sunday, June 27

• Lively Livestock 4-H Club

The next meeting of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club will be Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at the community center.

Monday, June 28

• Missoula Children’s Theatre production of ‘Red Riding Hood’

The Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for “Red Riding Hood” on Monday, June 28 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Geneva City Auditorium in Geneva. Auditions are open to all Fillmore County students entering 1st through 12th grade. Everyone must stay for the whole audition time. The first rehearsal will be held that day from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Kids are asked to plase bring a sack lunch and drink to eat before rehearsal starts. Additional rehearsals will be held Tuesday, June 29 throuth Friday, July 2 at the Geneva City Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Please bring a sack lunch and drink each day. The performance will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Geneva City Auditorium.

June 28 - July 9

• Float 4 Life