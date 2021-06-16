Upcoming youth activities

Thursday, June 17
• Anything Goes at Kilgore Library
Kids are invited to Anything Goes where they can enjoy games, crafts and science experiments on Thursday, June 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Kilgore Library.
• Heartland Elementary Library
The Heartland Elementary Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. There will be no story time but children are invited to come in and check out books.
Friday, June 18
• Midnight Swim
Come to the Family Aquatic Center for a midnight swim on Friday, June 18 from 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.! Swim under the stars, play water games in the dark, and enjoy the perfect summer night.
• Gaming for Tweens and Teens at Kilgore Library
Area tweens and teens are invited to Kilgore Library in York for an afternoon of gaming on Friday, June 18 from 2 - 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
• Art in the Park
Let your creative mind paint! Come enjoy an art class in the park taught by Angie Schroetlin while she walks you through your painting step-by-step. Everything will be provided by York Parks and Rec, so all you have to do is show up on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at East Hill Park.
• Scavenger Hunt
Kids are invited to pick up a new Scavenger Hunt list every Saturday at Kilgore Library and head out on a hunt.
• Henderson Youth Fishing Tournament
The Henderson Recreation Department will hold a Youth Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lakeside Park. Registration will start at 9 a.m. at the Lakeside Pavillion with the tournament starting at 10 a.m. open to kids ages birth to 15-years-old. Fishing poles and bait will be provided.
Sunday, June 20
• Father’s Day Special
What a great way to spend time with Dad on his special day at the Family Aquatic Center. Dad will get in FREE with a child on Sunday, June 20 from 1 - 4:50 p.m.
June 21-24
• Tot Time
York Parks and Rec will hold ‘Tot Time’ June 21-24 from 11 a.m. until noon. Parents give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills. Open to kids ages 3-5 at the York City Auditorium.
June 21-25
• YPR Summer Camp ‘Winter Wonderland’
Goodbye Summer, Hello Winter! Let’s celebrate winter when we can get outside and play. We will turn the sled hill into a water slide, make snow ice cream, eat snow cones, construct crafts, and participate in winter themed activities! ‘Winter Wonderland’ Camp will take place June 21-25 from 1 - 5 p.m. daily. Open to kids in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Meet at the York City Auditorium on Monday, Harrison Park Tuesday through Thursday and at the FAC on Friday.
Tuesday, June 22
• Book Buddies at Kilgore Library
Preschool Storytime with Boost 4th graders will be held on Tuesday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
• Heartland Elementary Library
The Heartland Elementary Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. There will be no story time but children are invited to come in and check out books.
Wednesday, June 23
• Brown Bag Storytime at Kilgore Library
Brown Bag Storytime will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at noon at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Thursday, June 24
• Anything Goes at Kilgore Library
Kids are invited to Anything Goes where they can enjoy games, crafts and science experiments on Thursday, June 24 at 2:30 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
• Heartland Elementary Library
The Heartland Elementary Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. There will be no story time but children are invited to come in and check out books.
• LEGO Night at the Geneva Library
LEGO Night returns to the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, June 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. All ages are welcome to drop in to this free event.
Friday, June 25
• Gaming for Tweens and Teens at Kilgore Library
Area tweens and teens are invited to Kilgore Library in York for an afternoon of gaming on Friday, June 25 from 2 - 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
• Scavenger Hunt
Kids are invited to pick up a new Scavenger Hunt list every Saturday at Kilgore Library and head out on a hunt.
Sunday, June 27
• Lively Livestock 4-H Club
The next meeting of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club will be Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at the community center.
Monday, June 28
• Missoula Children’s Theatre production of ‘Red Riding Hood’
The Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for “Red Riding Hood” on Monday, June 28 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Geneva City Auditorium in Geneva. Auditions are open to all Fillmore County students entering 1st through 12th grade. Everyone must stay for the whole audition time. The first rehearsal will be held that day from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Kids are asked to plase bring a sack lunch and drink to eat before rehearsal starts. Additional rehearsals will be held Tuesday, June 29 throuth Friday, July 2 at the Geneva City Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Please bring a sack lunch and drink each day. The performance will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Geneva City Auditorium.
June 28 - July 9
• Float 4 Life
Float 4 Life is a class designed for young kids to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water when no one else is around. Our trained staff will teach every child how to self-rescue. Session 1 will be held June 28 - July 9 at 12:15 - 12:30 p.m., 2:50 - 3 p.m. or 5:50 - 6 p.m. at the Family Aquatic Center. To fully gain the benefits of this class, participating in all 8 sessions is recommended. Open to infants, todders, kids or anyone who wants to learn.
Tuesday, June 29
• Book Buddies at Kilgore Library
Preschool Storytime with Boost 4th graders will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
• Heartland Elementary Library
The Heartland Elementary Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. There will be no story time but children are invited to come in and check out books.
Wednesday, June 30
• Brown Bag Storytime at Kilgore Library
Brown Bag Storytime will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at noon at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Thursday, July 1
• Anything Goes at Kilgore Library
Kids are invited to Anything Goes where they can enjoy games, crafts and science experiments on Thursday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library.
• Heartland Elementary Library
The Heartland Elementary Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. There will be no story time but children are invited to come in and check out books.