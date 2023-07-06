It’s hard to believe that all of the fireworks that have been seen and heard for the last two weeks (or longer) are finally going away after Tuesday night. The York Chamber’s Annual Firecracker Frenzy came off without a hitch on Monday evening at the York County Fairgrounds to the delight of all those able to view it, including Willowbrook and Hearthstone residents. Congratulations to the York Chamber staff and the shoot team for another awesome display.

Congratulations also to Dustin Arduser and his group a few miles south in McCool Junction for entertaining us with an amazing fireworks show put on by the Village of McCool. Once again, beautiful displays of colors, lights and sounds punctuated the dark, cloudy skies. Despite the earlier heavy rains, the show went on exactly on time, and did not disappoint . . . it was very much worth the wait. Thanks, Dustin and Company!

There are a lot of events coming up the weekend of July 14-16. Starting things off will be Henderson’s annual Community Days Celebration including their Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, July 15 at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.

July 14-16 is also York’s Annual Balloon Days Event featuring Sidewalk Sales and ESI Sales on Saturday, July 15 as well as the very popular Transportation Exploration being held at the Holthus Convention Center from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. The Citywide Water Fight will take place on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at 6th Street and Nebraska Avenue.

Here’s another plug for Nashville artists Kaylor Cox, my great-niece, and her significant other, Alex Smith, who will be returning to the York Country Club on July 22 from 7:30 - 11 p.m. They will be playing a variety of songs, including several new original tunes appearing on YouTube, that Alex has written, as well as a couple that Kaylor has written. Sponsored by York Country Club, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Midwest Bank, Hy-Tec Auto Services and Kopcho’s Sanitation. See you there!

Best email of the week is once again from the D----e Construction Company located in New Jersey contacting me “in regards to the “Wastewater Lagoon Improvements REBID bid on 5/25. Can you let me know the awarded contractor and their amount? Do you have the construction start and completion dates available? Thanks for your time, Chris.” I feel really sorry for Chris because if this is the exact same email request I received from him way back in March, and if it’s the same project number, then he still hasn’t found a contractor for construction start and estimated completion dates. I’m sorry Chris, but I can’t answer any of your questions. Wastewater Lagoons Improvement BIDS or REBIDS are not usually handled by visitor bureaus . . . at least that I know of!

For your calendars:

July 12 -- Stage production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” - York University Bartholomew Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. (1098 East 10th Street) York University Campus. Tickets $15 at the door)

July 14-16 -- Henderson Community Days - Henderson Citywide

July 14-16 -- Annual Balloon Days - York Citywide

July 15 -- Sidewalk Sales/ESI Sales Day - Downtown York

July 15 -- Transportation Exploration - Holthus Event Center

July 15 -- Henderson Community Days Pancake Breakfast - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 6:30-9:30 a.m.

July 19 -- Nebraska Pork Expo - Holthus Convention Center

July 21-22 -- Citywide Garage Sales - York (Call 402-204-7009 to make sure your sale is listed.)

July 22 -- Live music from Nashville artists Alex Smith and Kaylor Cox - York Country Club 7:30 - 11 p.m.

Aug.4-7 -- York County Fair - York County Fairgrounds