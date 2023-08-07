150th York County

Fair a success!Thank you to everyone who made the 150th York County Fair a success! It was a fun fair celebrating the 150th with displays of previous exhibitors and fairs through the years, special events like alumni showmanship, ice cream, and the special awards. These milestones are quite a legacy and perhaps the current 4-H/FFA youth will be able to celebrate 200 years one day? Wishing everyone the best with the Seward County Fair this week as well!

Cover Crop & Soil

Health Field DayCover Crop & Soil Health Field Day will be held Aug. 9 from 9:30 a.m. — 2 p.m at the 4-H Building in York followed by field tours at Bob Bettger’s farm. Topics include: Progressive cover cropping in a corn an soybean rotation; exploring perennial cover crops in a corn and soybean rotation; presentation from The Nature Conservancy; full season cover crops for row crop acres; and assessing soil health on your own (which is part of the field tour). The event is free, but please RSVP for the meal to Nate Pflueger with Pheasants Forever at 402-646-5426.

Soybean Management Field DaysSoybean Management Field Days will be held this week on Tuesday, Aug. 8 near Rockville, Aug. 9 near Concord, Aug. 10 near Mead and Aug. 11 near DeWitt. This year is 25 years of SMFD with topics including sprayer cleanout and setup; disease and insect management; cover crops and soil health; irrigation & technology; and grain markets. The event is free thanks to the Nebraska Soybean Board but please RSVP for meal count to https://enreec.unl.edu/soydays or to 402-441-3240.

Soil Health and

Cover Crop Field DaySoil Health and Cover Crop Field Day will be held Aug 22 at Eastern Nebraska R&E Center near Mead from 9 a.m. — 2:50 p.m. (Registration is at 8:30). The field day is co-sponsored by UNL and Cargill with topics on assessing soil health and summer cover crops. Equipment demonstrations will include a Highboy interseeder and roller crimper in the field followed by a tour of the UNL biochar study. No charge. More info. and RSVP for meal at: https://go.unl.edu/bosp.

Southeast Nebraska Alfalfa & Wheat ExpoThe Southeast Nebraska Alfalfa & Wheat Expo will be held Aug. 24 from 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Registration is at 8 a.m.) in Crete. The morning topics are focused on wheat while the afternoon ones are focused on alfalfa. Wheat topics include: UNL breeding program, seed treatments, wheat production, round table discussion. Alfalfa topics include: variety selection and planting dates, insect management, alfalfa as protein supplement in fall. More info. at: https://croptechcafe.org/alfalfawheatexpo/.

Corn and Soybean ClinicsCorn and Soybean Clinics will be held Aug. 29 in North Platte and Aug. 31 at ENREEC near Mead from 9:30-3:20 p.m. (Reg. 9 a.m.). The clinics are designed to walk through the growing season addressing critical agronomic developmental events in corn and soybeans in addition to diseases, weeds, insects, nutrients, and irrigation management while being out in the field. 4.5 CCA credits are available. More info. and RSVP: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enreec/nebraska-corn-soybean-clinic/

Hamilton County Corn Growers Plot TourHamilton County Corn Growers will have their plot tour on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. near Giltner (1/4 North of Rd 6 and J). A meal sponsored by Bayer Crop Sciences will follow at 6 p.m. at the Giltner Community Center. Featured speakers are Chuck Woodside, CEO KAAPA Ethanol with updates from Nebraska Corn and Hamilton Co. FSA.

York County Corn

Grower Plot TourYork County Corn Grower plot tour and annual banquet will be held on Tuesday, August 29th beginning at 6 p.m. at Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction. Please save the date and plan to attend as we combine our plot tour with the annual banquet! Everything will be held at Stone Creek. At 6 p.m., seed reps will share on the hybrid entries they submitted in the plot followed by a social time at 6:30 p.m. and prime rib meal and program at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for the meal. Please RSVP to York Co. Extension (402) 362-5508 or any York Co. Corn Grower director.

Upcoming EventsAug. 9: Cover Crop & Soil Health Day, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. (Reg. 9:30), 4-H Building, York, RSVP: (402) 646-5426

Aug. 9: Soybean Managment Field Day, Concord, (UNL Haskell Ag Lab)

Aug. 10: Soybean Management Field Day, Mead, (UNL Eastern Nebraska REEC)

Aug. 11: Soybean Management Field Day, DeWitt, (Blake Huls farm)

Aug. 15: Flame Weeding Workshop, ENREC near Mead

Aug. 22: Soil Health & Cover Crop Field Day, 9 a.m. — 2:50 p.m. (Registration 8:30), ENREC near Mead

Aug. 24: Southeast NE Alfalfa & Wheat Expo, 8:45 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. (Registration 8 a.m.), Crete

Aug. 28: Hamilton County Corn Grower Plot Tour, 5 p.m., Giltner area

Aug. 29: Corn & Soybean Clinic, 9:30 a.m. — 3:20 p.m. (Registration 9 a.m.), West Central R&E Center, North Platte

Aug. 29: York County Corn Grower’s Event, 6 p.m., Stone Creek McCool Junction, $15 prime rib meal, RSVP 402-362-5508

Aug. 31: Corn & Soybean Clinic, 9:30 a.m. — 3:20 p.m. (Reg. 9 a.m.), ENREEC near Mead