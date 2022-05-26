Unthinkable thefts . . . and advice on how to combat gravesite crime

YORK – This is the time of year when everyone goes to the graves of their loved ones, to leave behind mementos, flowers, special items, decorations, as a sign of love and everlasting devotion.

So it’s defeating and quite frankly mind-boggling that a conversation has to be had on how to combat gravesite crime.

But that’s what took place this week, as Todd Gardner, caretaker of York’s Greenwood Cemetery, and Gail Nordlund, a grandma from York, sat down to talk about the ugly reality of people vandalizing gravesites and stealing valuable items from grieving families.

Unfortunately, at this time of year, vandals and thieves like to go to cemeteries and steal planters, expensive racks for hanging baskets, small statutes, etc.

Nordlund knows all too well that the problem exists.

Her 13-year-old grandson, Nate Pullen, passed away in 2003. His gravesite is in the family plot, in the northwest portion of Greenwood. A picture of his little boy face, complete with a baseball cap on his head, beams from the front of his headstone.

Nordlund, from the beginning of the grieving period, was dedicated to going all out when it came to decorating Nate’s grave, especially for Memorial Day.

“With a child’s grave, you decorate it differently,” Nordlund said. “You do more to make it extra special, because really you are just pleasing yourself, doing something to help make yourself feel better. Every year, I’d get really nice things but then they’d be stolen the very next day. I just became so frustrated and dejected by the fact someone would steal these things from a child’s grave, I just had to stop.”

Now Nordlund takes cut flowers to Nate’s grave – no more elaborate planters with permanent plants or hanging baskets or other landscaping items.

“They are just going to get stolen if I do,” Nordlund said. “My advice is don’t put out those types of expensive things, like planters and such. You can still decorate with flowers, cut or even nice artificial ones – do that instead, because the thieves don’t want those.”

“We have had very large planters just disappear,” Gardner said, noting there is no way to really police who can visit which graves or leave items or even take items. “We have no way to know who should be involving themselves with certain gravesites and we can’t see everyone in this large cemetery. There’s just no real way to stop it. We just want to make people aware that this might happen and they might want to take those precautions. It’s a really sad reality that there are people out there who steal items from graves, who do this especially at this time of year.”

“What really bothers me, besides the fact that this is an awful thing for anyone to do to someone else, to a family, that they would do it to a child’s grave,” Nordlund said. “On my grandson’s headstone is his picture and they have to know this is the grave of a young child and somewhere parents and grandparents and a family are grieving.”

“They aren’t even looking at that, Gail,” Gardner said to her. “They are only out there, looking to see what they can get for themselves.”

Decorating graves, as a part of Memorial Day, is very important, they both acknowledged. They just want to remind people that gravesite thefts occur.

“I’d just suggest simple flowers, nothing really expensive and elaborate, because it might be gone,” Nordlund said.

Gardner also wanted to remind folks that items placed for Memorial Day weekend can remain on graves in Greenwood for two weeks – after that, they need to be placed in a certain way or taken home so mowing can take place.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.