Unopposed York County commissioners retain positions
YORK – Two York County commissioners were up for reelection this election cycle and both ran unopposed.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, who is the county representative in District 2, and Commissioner Jack Sikes, who is the county representative in District 5, were both re-elected for four more years.

Bulgrin received 1,342 votes and there were 13 write-ins.

Sikes received 1,225 votes and there were 10 write-ins.

Both Bulgrin and Sikes have served terms as the York County Commissioner Chairman and both are members of various committees and boards as the county board’s representatives.

Bulgrin and Sikes will be sworn in, in January, for their next four-year terms.

Kurt Bulgrin
Jack Sikes

Jack Sikes
