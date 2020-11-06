Unofficial results for area school boards

YORK – There were several contested races in the area for school board seats during this election cycle.

Unofficial results at this time show the following:

There were three seats up for election this year on the Exeter Milligan school board. There were four candidates. Taking into consideration votes in York, Fillmore and Saline Counties, these are unofficial results:

• Allen Vavra, 534

• Eric Milton, 433

• Paul Jurgensen, 369

• Kyle Svec, 363

• Write-ins for Anthony Due, 100

There were three seats up for election this year on the Cross County school board. There were five candidates. Taking into consideration votes in York and Polk Counties, these are unofficial results:

• Quinn Peterson, 772

• Cindy Nyberg, 727

• Aaron Phillips, 580

• Greg Nuttelman, 561

• Tim Alvis, 513