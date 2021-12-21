UNMC students receive diplomas

OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska Medical Center held a winter commencement ceremony for 372 students on Friday, Dec. 17, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Graduates from the York area include: Taylor Menke of Friend, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (With Highest Distinction), UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Emma Grenfell of York, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!