UNMC students receive diplomas
OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska Medical Center held a winter commencement ceremony for 372 students on Friday, Dec. 17, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

Graduates from the York area include: Taylor Menke of Friend, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (With Highest Distinction), UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Emma Grenfell of York, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division.

