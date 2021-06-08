UNMC announces dean's list for spring 2021

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2021 Dean’s List for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy Dean’s List, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following York area students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List: Taylor Menke of Friend, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Ellie Steingard of Henderson, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Katherine Erwin of York, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Marissa Harcrow of York, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Isabelle Vanderneck of Henderson, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Emma Grenfell of York, UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division; Brooklyn Epp of Henderson, College of Allied Health Professions; Caroline Hahn of Utica, College of Allied Health Professions; Nicholas Hohensee of Sutton, College of Pharmacy.