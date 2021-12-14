UNK degrees for 387 to be conferred at Friday commencement

KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 387 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Candidates for degrees are listed below in three groups: graduates from Nebraska, graduates from across the United States and international graduates.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Graduates from the York area include: Jacalyn Kliewer of Aurora, BS Exercise Science; Allissa Marty of Aurora, MAE Special Education-Special Education Generalist; Kate Klute of Hampton, BAED Modern Languages Education; Anna Trombetta of Henderson, BS Criminal Justice; Elizabeth Yungdahl of Osceola, BAED Elementary Education; Kyler Van Housen of Polk, BS Agribusiness; Jaeden Koch of Seward, BAED Elementary Education; Tiffany Vavricek of Shelby, MSE Instructional Technology-School Librarian; Kaylee Dreifurst of Waco, BS Social Work; Sarah Grigsby of York, MSE School Counseling Secondary andSamuel Wallick of York, BS Biology.