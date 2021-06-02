 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK announces dean's list for 2021 spring semester
0 comments

UNK announces dean's list for 2021 spring semester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

York area students named to the dean’s list include: Kyla Carlson of Aurora; Selvin Caseres of Aurora; Cheyanne Diessner of Aurora; Trevor Dvorak of Aurora; Jacalyn Kliewer of Aurora; Kennedy Krejdl of Aurora; Halle Nachtigal of Aurora; Aubrie Noriega-Waldemar of Aurora; Carleigh Novak of Aurora; Jordyn Parker of Aurora; Kazia Podraza of Aurora; Keaton Borgman of Clarks; Roxana Davila of Clarks; Savannah Zimmer of Cordova; Sydney Steyer of Friend; Sydney Siebert of Grafton; Daegan Dey of Gresham; Allyn Miller of Gresham; Alisha Vavra of Gresham; Kiersten Lubke of Hampotn; Leslie Braun of Henderson; Olivia Casper of Henderson; Rhianna Wilhelm of Henderson; Jonah Gress of Hordville; Lindsay Clark of McCool Junction; Chelsie Hornbacher of McCool Junction; Evan Petersen of McCool Junction; Sydney Samson of McCool Junction; Lukas Stuckey of McCool Junction; Elizabeth Yungdahl of Osceola; Kyler Van Housen of Polk; Alysa Biggs of Seward; Jaeden Koch of Seward; Kenna Piskorski of Seward; Danielle Policky of Seward; Joseph Reimers of Seward; Sydnie Adams of Shelby; Sarah Godejohn of Shelby; Nicholas Vavricek of Shelby; Kaylen Miller of Stromsburg; Laine SaBell of Stromsburg; Benjamin Andres of Sutton; Braden Peterworth of Sutton; Ashby Stevens of Sutton; McKenna Gierhan of Utica; Heath Haberman of Utica; Devin Johansen of Utica; Logan Johansen of Utica; Aurora Junge of Utica; Sydney Kinnett of Utica; Kaylee Dreifurst of Waco; Emily Farley of Waco; Ryan Schlueter of Waco; Dean Erdkamp of York; Nicole Mittman of York; Tristan Poellot of York; Luke Robinson of York; Holly Rockenbach of York; Madelyn Royal of York; Andrea Saxer of York; Samuel Wallick of York and Hannah Way of York.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News