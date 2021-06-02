UNK announces dean's list for 2021 spring semester

York area students named to the dean’s list include: Kyla Carlson of Aurora; Selvin Caseres of Aurora; Cheyanne Diessner of Aurora; Trevor Dvorak of Aurora; Jacalyn Kliewer of Aurora; Kennedy Krejdl of Aurora; Halle Nachtigal of Aurora; Aubrie Noriega-Waldemar of Aurora; Carleigh Novak of Aurora; Jordyn Parker of Aurora; Kazia Podraza of Aurora; Keaton Borgman of Clarks; Roxana Davila of Clarks; Savannah Zimmer of Cordova; Sydney Steyer of Friend; Sydney Siebert of Grafton; Daegan Dey of Gresham; Allyn Miller of Gresham; Alisha Vavra of Gresham; Kiersten Lubke of Hampotn; Leslie Braun of Henderson; Olivia Casper of Henderson; Rhianna Wilhelm of Henderson; Jonah Gress of Hordville; Lindsay Clark of McCool Junction; Chelsie Hornbacher of McCool Junction; Evan Petersen of McCool Junction; Sydney Samson of McCool Junction; Lukas Stuckey of McCool Junction; Elizabeth Yungdahl of Osceola; Kyler Van Housen of Polk; Alysa Biggs of Seward; Jaeden Koch of Seward; Kenna Piskorski of Seward; Danielle Policky of Seward; Joseph Reimers of Seward; Sydnie Adams of Shelby; Sarah Godejohn of Shelby; Nicholas Vavricek of Shelby; Kaylen Miller of Stromsburg; Laine SaBell of Stromsburg; Benjamin Andres of Sutton; Braden Peterworth of Sutton; Ashby Stevens of Sutton; McKenna Gierhan of Utica; Heath Haberman of Utica; Devin Johansen of Utica; Logan Johansen of Utica; Aurora Junge of Utica; Sydney Kinnett of Utica; Kaylee Dreifurst of Waco; Emily Farley of Waco; Ryan Schlueter of Waco; Dean Erdkamp of York; Nicole Mittman of York; Tristan Poellot of York; Luke Robinson of York; Holly Rockenbach of York; Madelyn Royal of York; Andrea Saxer of York; Samuel Wallick of York and Hannah Way of York.