University offers 6,100-plus scholarships to Nebraska seniors

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has set a record in offering more than 6,100 universitywide scholarships to the 2021 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. About four out of five admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship. The university is also on pace to receive a record number of first-year applications.
“We believe in the power of every student, which is why we see these awards as an investment in their future and in the communities they will serve after graduating,” said Patrick Winter, associate vice chancellor for academic services and enrollment management. “We’re proud of everything our incoming students have achieved this year amid a global pandemic. We’re committed to supporting these students as they plan for their future.”
The awards offered include the new Nebraska Career Scholarship. Approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2020, the scholarship is aimed at filling high-skill, high-demand and high-wage jobs in Nebraska by providing a direct connection between the classroom and careers.
Students who demonstrate strong academic potential and are interested in careers such as engineering, mathematics and computer information systems are eligible and will be required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before they graduate.
Incoming Husker freshmen and transfer students are the first cohort of students to receive the Nebraska Career Scholarship.
“With one of the lowest tuition rates in the Big Ten, we’re proud to make a high-quality, affordable university education accessible for students and their families,” said Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid and interim director of Husker Hub.
Beyond these scholarships, the university has extended its priority deadline to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by one month, to May 1. The extension gives students additional time to complete the FAFSA and qualify for need-based aid, including the Nebraska Promise —the university’s financial aid program that guarantees tuition will be covered for qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.
“We expect to make additional aid offers throughout April,” Brown said. “While Nebraska is open to visitors for limited-capacity visits, we’re also connecting with students online through Husker Hub virtual visits — no appointment necessary. We want to develop meaningful one-to-one relationships with students and families as they plan their path to Nebraska, no matter how we connect.”
In addition to the programs listed, colleges and departments offer various scholarships to first-year students. Students offered scholarships have until May 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by submitting their enrollment deposit to the Office of Admissions.
Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or 402-472-2030 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Husker Hub is a one-stop center that offers integrated services from the offices of Scholarships and Financial Aid, University Registrar, Bursar and Student Accounts. Students and families can also connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions at admissions@unl.edu or 402-472-2023.
Descriptions of the scholarships are below:
• Chancellor’s Tuition Scholarships are awarded to finalists in nationally recognized scholar competitions and are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
• Chancellor’s Leadership Class Scholarships are one-year awards of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
• David Distinguished Tuition Scholarships recognize students for their academic merit and are $3,500, with the potential for renewal for up to four years. The scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law.
• The Davis-Chambers Scholarship is a minimum of $2,000 (up to full direct cost of attendance) renewable award for talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds.
• The Husker Study and Stay Scholarship is a one-year, $1,200 tuition award plus a four-year, $500 housing credit for students who have demonstrated academic promise.
• The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
• The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
• The Native American Heritage Tuition Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
• The Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship is based on academic achievement, admission scores, GPA and information in the student’s personal statement.
• The Nebraska Career Scholarship program, funded directly by the state of Nebraska, supports students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields such as engineering, mathematics, health care and information technology. Scholarship recipients are required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before graduation.
• Nebraska Emerging Leaders Tuition Scholarships are awarded to students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile; attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs; and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000, with potential for renewal, and participate in a leadership curriculum.
• Pepsi Service Scholarships are awarded to those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school. The scholarship is a one-year, $1,000 award.
• The Regents Scholar Tuition Commitment is awarded to Nebraska students who have demonstrated academic excellence and is among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
Students from the York area earning scholarships include: Aurora: Andrew Bell, David; Raina Cattau, David and Pepsi; Brady Collingham, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Sydney Dillow, Husker Traditions; Callie Gaskill, Husker Traditions; Jayson Havens, Husker Power; Jameson Herzberg, Husker Traditions; Bailey Howland, Husker Power; Jeremy Hunter, Husker Traditions; Madison Hunter, Husker Traditions; Claire Jensen, Husker Power; Alexander Johnson, Regents; Olivia Lawless, Husker Traditions; Cole Oswald, Husker Traditions; Courtney Oswald, Husker Traditions; Jeremy Oswald, Husker Traditions; Emily Pedersen, Husker Traditions; Jacob Penner, Husker Study and Stay; Dylan Riley, David; Jacob Sandmeier, Husker Power; Ethan Shaw, Husker Power; Kyle Sullivan, Husker Power; Caden Svoboda, Husker Traditions; Lauryn Thomas, Husker Study and Stay; Ellen Wanek, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Traditions; Eli Warnke, Husker Power; Riley Wert, Husker Power; Dillon Wiarda, Husker Power; Max Wiarda, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; Talia Willburn, Regents.
Centennial: Madison Avery, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; Jillian Bailey, David; Logan Cast, Regents; Daylee Dey, Husker Study and Stay; Samuel Dunbar, David; Rayshun Foreman, Husker Traditions; Cooper Gierhan, Husker Power; Kierra Green, Husker Power; Kate Hirschfeld, Regents; Ryan Payne, Husker Power; Lexus Prochaska, Husker Power; Kiley Rathjen, Husker Traditions; Carson Richters, Husker Traditions; Morgan Steckly, Husker Power; Jaycee Stuhr, Husker Traditions; Kailey Ziegler, Husker Traditions.
Cross County: Shea Corwin, Husker Traditions; Sydnee Goossen, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Zachary Haug, Husker Power; Mallory Jensen, Husker Traditions; Lincoln Kelley, Husker Traditions; Talia Nienhueser, Husker Traditions; Owen Powell, Husker Power; Rachel Smith, Husker Traditions; Erica Stratman, Husker Traditions.
Exeter-Milligan: Clint Oldehoeft, Husker Study and Stay; Jaiden Papik, Husker Traditions.
Fillmore Central: Emma Bonin, Regents; Kaylea Geiser, Husker Traditions; Koby Head, David; Riley Hiatt, Husker Power; Alexander Johnson, Husker Study and Stay; Claire Kimbrough, Husker Traditions; Haley Korbelik, Husker Traditions; Jacob Nichols, Regents; Wyatt Nun, David; Jacob Stoner, Regents; Hunter Verhage, Husker Study and Stay.
Friend: Abigail Eberspacher, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Keagan Newsome, Husker Power; Katelynn Schluter, Nebraska Achievement.
Hampton: Abbey Arndt, Husker Power; MaKenna Clinch, David; Maly John, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Melinda Montoya, Nebraska Achievement; Alexandra Wolinski, Nebraska Achievement.
Heartland: Nolan Boehr, Husker Power; Cora Johnson, Husker Study and Stay; Heath Perez, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Cassidy Siebert, Husker Power; Gabrielle Siebert, Chancellor’s Leadership and Nebraska Achievement.
High Plains: Mahailla Archer, Husker Power; Brooke Bannister, Husker Study and Stay; Ernest Hines, David; Sarah Person, Husker Power; Aubree Quast, Husker Traditions; Brianna Wilshusen, Husker Study and Stay; Tanner Wood, Husker Power.
McCool Junction: Bradley Lewis, Husker Power.
Nebraska Lutheran: Christian Dressel, Regents; Alexander Endorf, Regents.
Osceola: Johnson Chishiba, Husker Power; Connor Gutz, David; Zachary Huwaldt, Husker Traditions; Graysen Schultze, Husker Power; Connor von Rentzell, Regents.
Seward: Braden Adams, David; Andrew Alley, Husker Traditions; LaToya Bauman, Husker Power; Olivia Benes, Husker Power; Ross Brown, Husker Power; Kyleigh Gardiner, Husker Power; Elizabeth Gokie, Regents; Emily Gokie, Regents; Carissa Gottschalk, Husker Power; Allysen Gross, Regents; Faith Hampl, Husker Power; Lilli Heaston, Husker Study and Stay; Anna Hughes, Regents; Samantha Hughes, David; Claire Kerkman, Husker Power; Hannah Kolterman-Wagner, Husker Power; Emma Kuss, David; Jake Luebbe, Regents; Elizabeth Mavis, Husker Traditions; Nathan Miller, Husker Power; Taylor Nitzsche, Husker Power; Hunter Novacek, Husker Study and Stay; Claire Novak, Regents; Kaitlyn Porter, Husker Study and Stay; Emilee Rech, Husker Power; Samantha Rojewski, Nebraska Achievement; Cortney Stava, Husker Power; Zachary Tonniges, Husker Power; Heidi van der Heijden, David; Isaiah VanBeek, Husker Power; Tayden Vandenberg, Husker Power.
Shelby-Rising City: Haley Hanak, Husker Power; Madelyn Hopwood, Husker Study and Stay; Bannor Murray, Husker Power; Kira Pavlik, Regents; Colin Wingard, Regents.
Sutton: Tyler Baldwin, David and Pepsi; Joseph Hinrichs, Regents; Nathan Ladehoff, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Evianna Mendez, Husker Power; Melanie Minchow, Regents; Dayvie Perrien, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; John Sheridan, Husker Power; Hayden Switzer, Husker Power.
York: Andrew Baldridge, Husker Traditions; Erin Case, Nebraska Career and Regents; Cassidy Cole, Husker Traditions; Chase Collingham, Husker Traditions, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Keeley Conrad, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Ira Cotton, Husker Power; Raegan Demuth, Husker Power; Makenzie Deprez, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Jacob Erwin, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; Quintin Hale, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Samuel Heitz, Husker Traditions; Thomas Ivey, Husker Traditions; Molly Kitt, Husker Power; Cooper Koch, David; Rylie Krause, Husker Traditions; Addison Legg, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Kobe Lyons, Husker Power; Zachary Nienhueser, Husker Power; Madelyn Portwine, Husker Study and Stay; Natalie Rockenbach, Husker Traditions; Jesus Rodriguez Jaime, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Meaghan Rowe, Husker Traditions; Jake Schmid, Regents; Wynema Stracener, Regents; Eric Yim, David, Nebraska Career and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Abigail York, Husker Power.