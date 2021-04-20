University offers 6,100-plus scholarships to Nebraska seniors

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has set a record in offering more than 6,100 universitywide scholarships to the 2021 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. About four out of five admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship. The university is also on pace to receive a record number of first-year applications.

“We believe in the power of every student, which is why we see these awards as an investment in their future and in the communities they will serve after graduating,” said Patrick Winter, associate vice chancellor for academic services and enrollment management. “We’re proud of everything our incoming students have achieved this year amid a global pandemic. We’re committed to supporting these students as they plan for their future.”

The awards offered include the new Nebraska Career Scholarship. Approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2020, the scholarship is aimed at filling high-skill, high-demand and high-wage jobs in Nebraska by providing a direct connection between the classroom and careers.

Students who demonstrate strong academic potential and are interested in careers such as engineering, mathematics and computer information systems are eligible and will be required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before they graduate.