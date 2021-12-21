University of Nebraska - Lincoln grants more than 1,300 degrees during December ceremonies

Graduates from the York area include: Josef Taylor Brandl of Aurora, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Logan Krejdl of Aurora, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Bryce Reid Reichardt of Aurora, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Eric Michael Olsen of Beaver Crossing, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with distinction; Daniel Dean Andrews of Geneva, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Morgan Ray Baack of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Katrina Marie Bergantzel of Seward, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Clare Elizabeth Bierbaum of Seward, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Arden Rachel George of Seward, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Michael Todd Hartman of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Olivia Marie Reinert of Seward, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; John P. Russell III of Seward, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Lyn Michelle Stennett of Seward, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Hunter Ellis Miller of Stromsburg, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Alejandro Fernando Alarcon of Sutton, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts; Tanna May Eggers of Sutton, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Alyssa Jo Schurman of Sutton, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Preston Carl Stuhr of Utica, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Darrin William Lammers of Waco, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Jasen Vaughn Davis of York, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Olivia Ellen Otte of York, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences and Rachelle Dawn Staehr of York, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.