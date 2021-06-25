United Methodist Church, Waco

“The M. E. Church was very successful in serving the community until the dry years of 1892 to 1894, when they became involved in financial difficulties,” the church history reads. “In an emergency, then as now, the pastor, George Shuman, turned to the ladies of the church for assistance and through the leadership of Mrs. Lucy Inbody and Mrs. William Bradley, the ladies organized the first Ladies’ Aid Society, with Mrs. Lucy Inbody as president. The first meeting was held at the home of Mrs. Inbody. It was through these ladies’ efforts that the church as able to continue and the necessary funds were kept available for every demand.”

The first recorded wedding at the church was that of Alvina Fase and Adam Biehl in 1907. (It’s also noted that all nine of their children were baptized in this church and were members at some point in their lives).