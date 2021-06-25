United Methodist Church, Waco

The story of the United Methodist Church in Waco was compiled from writings by Ernest Kaltenborn, Grace Walter and early church board minutes.
The story says, according to the church’s centennial celebration book, “Methodism came to Nebraska with the earlier pioneer as revealed by Lucy Inbody, who upon her arrival in Nebraska in 1870, attended Methodist services in the home of Father Johnson (as he was known), northeast of Waco on Lincoln Creek between the years of 1870 and 1879.
“The William Kuebler family came from Hillside, Pennsylvania, and wanted to belong to a church of their faith. Mr. Kuebler knew the York Methodist pastor, Rev. W. S. Blackburn and tried to induce him to help establish a Methodist Episcopal Church in Waco. Rev. Blackburn agreed and assisted him in starting a Methodist Episcopal organization in Waco in October, 1879.”
Then in 1880, Rev. Harmon came to Waco in the fall of 1880 and was the first resident pastor.
There was “always a desire in the hearts of these people to have a church building of their own and it was the year of 1881 that this thought began to take root,” the church’s history says.
Rev. H. H. Chapin was the pastor from 1881 to 1884, and therefore was credited with helping build and plan this church building, which was dedicated in October, 1882.
“The M. E. Church was very successful in serving the community until the dry years of 1892 to 1894, when they became involved in financial difficulties,” the church history reads. “In an emergency, then as now, the pastor, George Shuman, turned to the ladies of the church for assistance and through the leadership of Mrs. Lucy Inbody and Mrs. William Bradley, the ladies organized the first Ladies’ Aid Society, with Mrs. Lucy Inbody as president. The first meeting was held at the home of Mrs. Inbody. It was through these ladies’ efforts that the church as able to continue and the necessary funds were kept available for every demand.”
The first recorded wedding at the church was that of Alvina Fase and Adam Biehl in 1907. (It’s also noted that all nine of their children were baptized in this church and were members at some point in their lives).
“The church and Sunday School grew steadily in the next 20 years until the building became too crowded to carry on the work satisfactorily, especially in the Sunday School. At that time, an energetic group of young people organized themselves into the ‘Builders Class’ with Emmett Watson as teacher and proceeded to make plans for building an addition. Once the building was started, the Ladies’ Aid decided a basement and kitchen was as much a necessity as a Sunday School room. The building bug so infected the entire community that by the end of 1915, their plans were realized and their basement with kitchen and Sunday School room were completed.”
Regarding that church basement – Marjorie (Cotner) Watson remembered back in 2009 (when she was 92) the events and fellowship that took place in that place. She remembered how Walt and Florence Warren (living just west of the Methodist Church) started the fire in the stove for the meetings, parties and services. Watson said, “The basement floor was cement with a worn cork covering laid over it. The kitchen had a worn, rough, wooden floor with a cook stove that was fueled with cobs, coal and wood. Many church dinners were served from this kitchen. I remember creamed chicken over biscuits – Martha Stoll was good at baking biscuits – and the ladies would provide salads, vegetables and desserts. We had many wedding receptions, anniversaries and birthday parties in the church basement during these yeas as there was no community hall at the time.”
The history of the Waco Methodist Church says for many years, the membership also included people from Thayer, with the last names of Prather, Keye, Winfield, Stream and Berry.
The history of the church includes an exodus of residents during the Depression and dry years of the 1930s, as people left this area to find work. After some difficult years, the church’s membership began to build again and many features were added to the church – including a fireplace in the basement and trees in the church yard.
In 1947, the playground west of the church was dedicated.
In 1948, the coal furnace was switched to oil but in 1965, a new furnace was installed.
The back stairs and bathrooms in the basement were added in 1960. The front steps were enclosed in 1967.
And in 1968, John Romsdal, Warren Pettee and Manford Ekart paid to have the street in front of the church black-topped.
In 1974, the basement as waterproofed and the church was painted in 1975.
In 1977, the back part of the church and entry was remodeled.
The walls were paneled, floors refinished, new lighting was installed and colored glass was put in as windows.
In 1979, the roof was shingled and the church basement was painted.
Many wonderful years were spent by generations at the United Methodist Church in Waco.
Then, in the last few years, it became evident that the church was likely to close.
And on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after many decades, the church held its final worship service within its walls.
