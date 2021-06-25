United Methodist Church, Benedict

Quickly, the church plans proceeded. History books say George Keith, a carpenter, and his son, Charles, and two other men did the work after the foundation was laid by another contractor.

On Jan. 28, 1894, the dedication services were held with Rev. A. C. Crosthwaite in charge.

In 1895, there were 129 members and an enrollment of 132 in Sunday School.

By 1915, more room for classes was badly needed. A group of 50 young people – called the Delta Theta Class – took over the project of digging a full basement under the church building. A furnace and kitchen were installed. Ray Schoch and Rev. Hutchins built the original chimney when the furnace was installed. Until this time, they had only had heating stoves.

In 1918, Rev. Clinton Seneff had the first Methodist directory printed, which included an honor roll of the 18 soldiers and sailors who were in World War I.

In 1947, a kitchen and restrooms were installed.

In 1959, the members undertook major redecorating and repair work inside and outside. Youth, along with a Mrs. Marolf, made and sold woven potholders to purchase the drapery material for the sanctuary. On May 3, 1959, a rededication of the church was held with many former members returning for the program and service.