United Methodist Church, Benedict

On June 3, 1854, Elder W. H. Goode was appointed as missionary to the vast new Kansas-Nebraska Territory which included all the area from the Arkansas River in Kansas to the Canadian border and from the Missouri River to the Rocky Mountains. By 1861, there were 14 Methodist preachers in Nebraska, according to local historical accounts.
“As early as 1894, there were a few Methodists in the vicinity of Benedict to whom Rev. D. C. Brannon and Rev. G. A. Hobson preached occasionally. Mr. and Mrs. Philip Priday, the earliest members of the church, became members on May 4, 1874. In 1888, Methodists began meeting in a community church just south of the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. They were on a circuit with Thayer, Green’s Chapel and Keckley Chapel with Rev. H. A. Doughtery as pastor. In 1889, when this church was moved into Benedict, it became the Presbyterian Church; however the Methodists were allowed to use it until it was needed full time. At that time, they held services in the upstairs room of the Harrington & Fairman Store.”
The board of trustees met on May 13, 1893, in their first planning session for a new church building under the leadership of Rev. J. H. N. Cobb. Trustees who were present were Philip Priday, S. A. Myers, George Keith, G. H. Fairman and William Lewis. They were appointed to estimate the cost of a new church.
The estimated cost came in at $2,000.
Quickly, the church plans proceeded. History books say George Keith, a carpenter, and his son, Charles, and two other men did the work after the foundation was laid by another contractor.
On Jan. 28, 1894, the dedication services were held with Rev. A. C. Crosthwaite in charge.
In 1895, there were 129 members and an enrollment of 132 in Sunday School.
By 1915, more room for classes was badly needed. A group of 50 young people – called the Delta Theta Class – took over the project of digging a full basement under the church building. A furnace and kitchen were installed. Ray Schoch and Rev. Hutchins built the original chimney when the furnace was installed. Until this time, they had only had heating stoves.
In 1918, Rev. Clinton Seneff had the first Methodist directory printed, which included an honor roll of the 18 soldiers and sailors who were in World War I.
In 1947, a kitchen and restrooms were installed.
In 1959, the members undertook major redecorating and repair work inside and outside. Youth, along with a Mrs. Marolf, made and sold woven potholders to purchase the drapery material for the sanctuary. On May 3, 1959, a rededication of the church was held with many former members returning for the program and service.
History books say further, of the United Methodist Church in Benedict: “During the more than 100 years, many useful and beautiful memorial gifts have been given to the church, adding to its appearance and convenience, as well as adding meaning and inspiration.
A quote from Athla Tankersley, who chronicled the history of this church, poignantly wrote: “The real history of the church cannot be measured in what happens to the property, but by how it continues to take its place in the lives of children, youth and adults who share together in worship, study, fellowship and service with the hope of improving themselves, their community and the world.”
Editor’s note: Please scroll down to see all the “The Houses Built By Faith” features, photo galleries and videos.