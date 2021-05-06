Undercover meth investigation in York leads to high felony charge

YORK – An undercover investigation has resulted in very high felony charges against a man who allegedly was involved in attempting to sell nearly $20,000 worth of methamphetamine in a drop situation in York.

Carlos Astorga, 27, whose address has been listed in court documents as both Hastings and York, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, weighing more than 140 grams, which is a Class 1B felony and carries a possible maximum penalty of 20 years to life in prison upon conviction. He is also charged with having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a confidential informant and an investigator with the Rural Apprehension Program “arranged for a purchase of three pounds of methamphetamine for $19,500 from Carlos Astorga to take place in York, on March 24, 2021. Carlos then changed the arrangement, saying that a pickup would be left in the parking lot at (a restaurant in the York interchange area) and the three pounds of methamphetamine would be left in the back of the pickup. The confidential information and the investigator were then to remove the methamphetamine from the pickup and to leave the $19,500 in the console of the pickup.