Unchanged YPS levy approved

YORK — Good news for York Public Schools District tax payers: with a property valuation increase of 1%, the district’s 2020-2021 school year tax request will remain unchanged.

“Last year at this time we were dealing with a drop [in property valuation],” said Mitch Bartholomew, YPS Superintendent. “As the valuation went up, the good thing is we’re leaving our levy ‘as is.’”

The levy remains at 1.162312.

“When you go back to 2013-2014, we’ve been able to lower our levy from 1.28 to 1.16,” noted YPS Board of Education President Matt Holthe.

The YPS 2020-2021 budget exceeds last year by 2%. Considering the minute property valuation change, the district’s tax request was: $1,010,101 for K-12 bond funds; $338,384 for the special building fund; and $325,000 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund (K-12). Request for the general fund was $11,954,276 – these figures bring the total 2020-2021 tax request to $13,627,761.