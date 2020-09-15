Unchanged YPS levy approved

YORK — Good news for York Public Schools District tax payers: with a property valuation increase of 1%, the district’s 2020-2021 school year tax request will remain unchanged.
“Last year at this time we were dealing with a drop [in property valuation],” said Mitch Bartholomew, YPS Superintendent. “As the valuation went up, the good thing is we’re leaving our levy ‘as is.’”
The levy remains at 1.162312.
“When you go back to 2013-2014, we’ve been able to lower our levy from 1.28 to 1.16,” noted YPS Board of Education President Matt Holthe.
The YPS 2020-2021 budget exceeds last year by 2%. Considering the minute property valuation change, the district’s tax request was: $1,010,101 for K-12 bond funds; $338,384 for the special building fund; and $325,000 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund (K-12). Request for the general fund was $11,954,276 – these figures bring the total 2020-2021 tax request to $13,627,761.
In comparison, the 2019-2020 requests for K-12 bond funds and special building funds were the same. Requests for the K-12 qualified capital purpose fund in 2019-2020 was lower at $303,030 and the general fund request was $11,819,872. The total 2019-2020 request cashed in at $13,471,387 – only slightly lower than the 2020-2021 request.
“It [2020-2021 request] is a smidge higher, but that is due to valuation,” Bartholomew said.
The 2019-2020 school year’s coronavirus-related temporary closing affected budget consideration. Bartholomew cited savings from not having to hire substitute teachers, reduced transportation – including “wear and tear” -- and on reduced utility needs. The district also qualified for CARES Act funds.
Holthe said the district leaders’ commitment to fiscal conservativism is evident. “It is a testament to the work our administration team has done, the work our board has done over the several years and even over administrations,” he said. “It’s a testament to the board that’s been elected and the fiscal responsibility of the school district.”
