U.S. Senator Fischer visits York, talks with officials about exciting projects

YORK – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer was in York this week, to see for herself where and how a $15 million federal transportation grant will be used – at the interchange and in making a major extension of the trail system to include even Mincks Park.

She was joined by local officials and was also able to see growth, expansion and positive changes that have occurred over the past few years.

Recently, it was announced that York was awarded the massive grant for a $15.6 million project that will improve pedestrian and active transportation access throughout the community. The city applied for the grant with several purposes, including to provide for safer walking and biking to school for York students; to allow residents, York University students and visitors to walk, bike or scooter to work, play and shop from the interstate area to downtown and other parts of the community; and to provide safer walking and biking for those without access to a vehicle.

Project Access York has several components, including almost 10 miles of trail expansion; a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate; increasing school crossing safety including school crossing lights; and curb cuts throughout the city for better access for people of all abilities.

Timing estimates for the different components of these projects are: curb cuts and school crossings by spring of 2023; the trail expansions by the fall of 2024; and the creation of the pedestrian overpass at the interchange by the spring of 2026.

During the grant process, it was noted that “York’s interchange has a variety of places to eat, get fuel and stay very close to the interstate, so it is a popular place for people to stop on their travels. About 28 million vehicles go through the York intersection each year and about 90,000 families stay in the hotels here. Many families come for ball tournaments and soon many will come for a new inclusive playground near the aquatic center. Many school buses stop here on the way to and from competitions. The trails and overpass will benefit these visitors who pass through York as well as York’s residents, businesses and students.”

York was announced as the beneficiary of the massive grant by Sen. Fischer’s office.

The senator’s visit started at the convention center as the trail will come by that location to provide walk-ability at the interchange and to the rest of the city.

Joined by city officials including Mayor Barry Redfern, City Administrator Sue Crawford, York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts and York Public Works Director James Paul, Sen. Fischer was able to see the traffic flow at the interchange and talk with them about the upcoming plans.

From there, they drove along the route which the extension of the city’s trail system will run along – to Mincks Park.

Mincks Park, the home of the city’s aquatic center and Peyton Parker Lane Playground, already has existing trails within it – which will finally be connected to the city trail system after years of wishful thinking.

Sen. Fischer and her contingency of city officials met with even more people when arriving at the park – to include members of the city council, department heads and YCDC Director Lisa Hurley.

Folts pointed out the current construction zone which will become the all-inclusive playground and Redfern explained to the senator how the funds were raised locally by a “passionate group” who were able to collect $1 million toward this effort. Sen. Fischer said she was impressed by the Peyton Parker Lane project.

There was also a drawing provided, showing Sen. Fischer how the trails will be extended from where it ends now (at the Blackburn Bridge) and eventually end up at Mincks. Dr. Crawford also noted to Sen. Fischer how, this winter, the Blackburn Bridge will be replaced and there will be a walking area on that bridge which inherently will be an extension of the trails itself.

“I was on the comprehensive planning committee years ago when we talked about this and this whole idea was just a Hail Mary,” Councilman Tony North told Sen. Fischer.

“But you’ve got to dream big,” Sen. Fischer added.

“And we did, getting this grant is amazing,” North replied. “This is going to be a fantastic project.”

Sen. Fischer agreed, noting York’s progressive movement with exciting projects “is very impressive and I’m grateful to see it first-hand.”