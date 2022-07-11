Two vehicles collided mid-morning Monday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 34 and Division Avenue. One vehicle came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection with the other slightly east and up against a power pole. Responding to the scene were the York Fire Department and the York Police Department. While one person was tended to by first responders, her injuries were not life threatening.
Two-vehicle accident at Division and Highway 34
