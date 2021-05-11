Two registered sex offenders accused of non-compliance

YORK – Two registered sex offenders in York County have been accused of non-compliance and are facing felony charges.

A few weeks ago, the York County Attorney’s office announced they would be joining forces with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol in cracking down on local registered sex offenders who do not comply with the reporting requirements that come with being on the statewide sex offender registry.

Since that time, numerous registered sex offenders have been charged in York County, for failing to comply.

Now, two more are being accused of doing the same.

Seth Miller, 22, of York is charged with failure to register his residency information with the sheriff’s department, which is a Class 3A felony. Miller was convicted of third degree sexual assault in York County on June 21, 2018.

If found guilty of this latest charge, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.