Two registered sex offenders accused of non-compliance
YORK – Two registered sex offenders in York County have been accused of non-compliance and are facing felony charges.

A few weeks ago, the York County Attorney’s office announced they would be joining forces with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol in cracking down on local registered sex offenders who do not comply with the reporting requirements that come with being on the statewide sex offender registry.

Since that time, numerous registered sex offenders have been charged in York County, for failing to comply.

Now, two more are being accused of doing the same.

Seth Miller, 22, of York is charged with failure to register his residency information with the sheriff’s department, which is a Class 3A felony. Miller was convicted of third degree sexual assault in York County on June 21, 2018.

If found guilty of this latest charge, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

Also recently charged was Justin Lucas, 35, of York, who is charged with the same as Miller, but his is a Class 2A felony because he has a prior felony of the same nature (as indicated by court documents). He is accused of failing to register his residency and work information with the sheriff’s department. Lucas was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Hood River County, Ore., and is a lifelong registrant.

Because his charge is a Class 2A felony, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

Miller’s arraignment in District Court is pending. Lucas pleaded not guilty in his case, this week.

