Two NCCW inmates charged with felony assault

YORK – Two inmates at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women have been charged, in separate cases, of assaulting other inmates.

The cases against both inmates have been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

Taylor Melvin, 24, has been charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony. She is currently serving a 3 ½-year sentence for assaulting a health care professional, assault of a confined person, assaulting a peace officer and another conviction of assaulting a peace officer.

Jennifer Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and being a habitual criminal. She is currently serving a five-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and assault of a peace officer. She had earlier served a two-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.

Regarding the Class 2A felony sentencing provisions, each could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if found to be guilty.

If Rodriguez is found to be a habitual criminal and is sentenced for the assault charge, she could be facing an additional 10-60 years in prison.