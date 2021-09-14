Two more COVID-related deaths reported in health district

YORK – Two COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.

Four Corners said the deaths occurred in the later part of August.

One of the deceased was in the age range of their 60s, the other in their 70s.

Four Corners officials also report they continue to see increased numbers of COVID-19.

“As of Sept. 12, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is 6,107. There were 353 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 170 of those cases in the past week,” Four Corners officials said.

Meanwhile, Four Corners continues to hold walk-in vaccination clinics each week.

They offer Pfizer (for ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (for those 18 years old and older) on Tuesdays, and then Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (for ages 18 years old and older) on Thursdays.

The clinics are held at their offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.

If anyone has questions, they can call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or visit their website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

So far, 46.85% of the health district’s population has been fully vaccinated. The percentages of fully-vaccinated are as follows for the counties in the district: York County, 48.49%; Seward County, 47.4%; Polk County, 41.78%; and Butler County, 46.16%.

