Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Polk County

“In the hospital, we currently have three open beds that are non-COVID,” Ulrich continued. “As of Oct. 29, statewide, there are 483 hospitalizations and the peak in May was only 232. This virus is real and surging. Please do your part. This is all our responsibility. All of us are exhausted, but we will keep up the fight.”

Brad Best, the superintendent of the Heartland Schools, said “We are, as everyone is, dealing with this day to day and hour by hour. We have seen a decrease in the number of our quarantined kids. We have one, two staff members waiting for test results, but the masks have helped incredibly in keeping us in school. We have modified our lunch hours so exposure is under 15 minutes. But compared to last year at this time, during a flu situation, we now have less kids out of school. We are still below the 1 percent positivity rate right now.”

He said that thanks to a grant, Henderson Health Care has provided the school with an infrared temperature screening apparatus, as well.