Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Polk County

YORK – Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in Polk County, according to officials with the Four Corners Health Department.
They say the deaths were that of a man in his 80s who was under medical care and a woman in her 90s who was also under medical care.
This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district to 15. Polk County has had nine, Seward County has had three, Butler County has had two and York County has had one.
There have also been 110 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners District in the past two days (Oct. 27 and 28). York County has had 37 new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 492. Seward County has had 38 new cases, bringing the total there to 555. Butler County has had 18 new cases, bringing their total to 289. And Polk County has had 17 new cases, bringing the total there to 227.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district, since the pandemic began, is now at 1,563. There have been 520 reported new cases in the past 14 days – 260 of those occurred in the past seven days.
“The numbers have been accelerating steeply in the last three, four, five weeks . . . and now we are seeing that the acceleration has slowed down and maybe we are heading into a time with high numbers but not the acceleration like we had,” Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said during the Thursday morning community briefing. “We would like to see the numbers slow down and go back down.
“The numbers are up all around the state, we have definitely been on an upswing,” she continued. “We saw, in August and September, the largest number of cases was of those in their 20s. Now we are really seeing the age groups of 50s and 60s having the highest number of cases. Those cases are mostly of adults who are moving around in the community.
“We are getting TestNebraska results back, today, from a testing event held yesterday, so that will be quite a few results,” McDougall continued. “Test results have been coming in quickly and I feel like we have been in good shape with quick testing results.
“We have been seeing clusters in businesses,” she said. “There have been clusters in all types of settings – churches, events, weddings, funerals, congregate living. It is widespread now and a lot of people have tested positive. It becomes more important to remember that not everyone who is positive knows they are positive – so masks, social distancing, all practices are extremely important.
“I also want to ask, that if you have been tested and are waiting for a test result or know you are positive and you are at home, please answer your phone,” McDougall said. “Every case takes a lot of phone calls – please answer, because people are calling to get information so we can inform people if they may have been exposed. We are trying to help keep people safe. And please be patient – with so many cases, we are trying hard to track everyone down. Thank you for your patience and stay safe.”
Someone from the public asked if there are any antibody tests available locally. McDougall said Four Corners’ efforts continue to focus on rapid testing. “It is not really available to us now. There are places where those tests can be done, but they aren’t really something we are focusing on as we are not exactly sure what those results mean.”
York General Health Care CEO Jim Ulrich said outpatient testing continues to be at a high level. He said many people getting tests have been symptomatic and the positivity rate has been about 30 percent – a level they expect because those being tested are already demonstrating symptoms.
“Yesterday, we tested 106 people which was the highest one-day total so far, I believe,” Ulrich said. “We are glad the results are coming in so quickly. We’ve been testing seven days a week.
“At the Hearthstone, we continue to test two times a week for staff, one time a week for residents,” Ulrich continued. “We have systems in place to mitigate risk. We plan to test more often going forward, due to the high number of cases in the community. At Willow Brook, all is going well. We have set up our winter family visitation plan. This week, we have had no change in our maximum visitation practices.
“Regarding COVID activity – we are definitely in an uptick,” Ulrich said. “From Oct. 20-29, in our emergency room, we have seen nine COVID patients that we sent home, we had five admitted, four were observed and one was transferred to Bryan in Lincoln. Home health is currently seeing some positive patients. We have four in-house patients at this time – the entire east hallway is a negative pressure area, that is the COVID area, in which can treat 11.
“In the hospital, we currently have three open beds that are non-COVID,” Ulrich continued. “As of Oct. 29, statewide, there are 483 hospitalizations and the peak in May was only 232. This virus is real and surging. Please do your part. This is all our responsibility. All of us are exhausted, but we will keep up the fight.”
Brad Best, the superintendent of the Heartland Schools, said “We are, as everyone is, dealing with this day to day and hour by hour. We have seen a decrease in the number of our quarantined kids. We have one, two staff members waiting for test results, but the masks have helped incredibly in keeping us in school. We have modified our lunch hours so exposure is under 15 minutes. But compared to last year at this time, during a flu situation, we now have less kids out of school. We are still below the 1 percent positivity rate right now.”
He said that thanks to a grant, Henderson Health Care has provided the school with an infrared temperature screening apparatus, as well.
“As a school, we are pleased at what we do in-house,” Best said. “Our staff, our kids are all doing amazing with the protocols. But community-wise, it is not good. Masks and protocols are not hitting home yet. Our in the community is where we are having our issues – this is not a school spread, this is in the community. We need to try to get people to adhere to the protocols in the community. That will help us stay in school. Please help us out by wearing masks, distancing, etc.”
Emily Lutz from York College said they are now “three weeks from Thanksgiving Bread, after that we will go online to finish the semester. The number of students in quarantine and those who are positive are the lowest we have had since we started school. And several weeks ago, we decreased our capacity level for sporting events – it is now at 25 percent.”
York Mayor Barry Redfern said city officials continue to talk about the situation on a regular basis. “Last week, at the community center, Cheree implemented masks in the general areas of the community center and at the convention center they continue taking temperatures and encouraging wearing masks. We continue to look at the safety of our facilities and our staff. Wear masks, social distance, be smart. We will continue to follow the health measures and consult with Four Corners.”
