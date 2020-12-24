Two more COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District.

Health officials say one was that of a man in York County, who was in his 70s and had been hospitalized.

The second was that of a woman in Seward County, who was in her 80s.

With this information, Four Corners’ cumulative total of COVID-related deaths rises to 55, health officials say. There have been 20 deaths in Seward County, 10 in York County, 15 in Polk County and 10 in Butler County.

The latest information shows that between Dec. 23 and 23, there were 57 new COVID cases in the health district, with 14 of those being in York County. York County’s cumulative total is now at 1,337.

There were 22 new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,554. Butler County had 18 new cases, bringing the total there to 726. And Polk County had three new cases, bringing the total there to 460.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 4,077. There have been 326 new cases in the past 14 days, with 151 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

On a brighter note, health officials say, “The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Four Corners District on Tuesday, December 22, and healthcare workers and EMS have begun lining up to receive a dose of vaccine. Each hospital in Butler, Polk, Seward and York County was allocated a limited supply to vaccinate front-line healthcare personnel.”

