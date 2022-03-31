Two killed in I-80 accident near Milford

SEWARD COUNTY – Two people were killed early Thursday morning, March 31, in an accident on Interstate 80, near Milford.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 3:15 a.m., their department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor-trailer occupied by two individuals was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control, causing the rig to overturn.

Officials say road conditions are expected to be a factor.

The crash resulted in two fatalities, with both individuals pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of victims is still pending, as next of kin are still being contacted.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Milford Police Department, the Seward Police Department and the Milford Fire and Rescue Department responded to the crash.