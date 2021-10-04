Two injured in Henderson-area rollover

HENDERSON – Two people were injured Monday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m., when their vehicle rolled over in the area of the eastbound ramp at the Henderson interchange of Interstate 80.

First responders from Bradshaw and Henderson were dispatched to the scene at 9:34 a.m., on the report of the roll-over and a fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Also responding were troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Both individuals in the vehicle were able to get out and extrication was not necessary. However, one suffered a broken leg and the other had a number of lacerations. Both were taken to the Henderson Hospital for medical care.

No further information has yet become available.