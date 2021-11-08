Two in custody after pursuit ends between Henderson and Hampton

HAMILTON COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit on I-80 which ended between Hampton and Henderson.

A trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding and driving with expired license plates on I-80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 332, but the driver accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle fled eastbound with speeds reaching 130 miles per hour. The Cadillac also passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder. The Cadillac then exited I-80 at mile marker 34 (the Henderson exit). The vehicle drove southbound before turning around in a field and returning to I-80. It entered I-80 eastbound, drove through the median and continued fleeing westbound on I-80. Near mile marker 339 (one mile west of the Hampton exit), the vehicle slowed down and the driver jumped from the moving vehicle onto the pavement of I-80.

The driver fled on foot across I-80 and into a field before being apprehended quickly by another trooper. A passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. During the pursuit, the trooper observed two items being thrown from the vehicle. Those items, a handgun and a methamphetamine pipe, were recovered by other troopers. The handgun was discovered to be stolen.