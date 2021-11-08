 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two in custody after pursuit ends between Henderson and Hampton
0 comments
top story

Two in custody after pursuit ends between Henderson and Hampton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NSP

HAMILTON COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit on I-80 which ended between Hampton and Henderson.

A trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding and driving with expired license plates on I-80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 332, but the driver accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle fled eastbound with speeds reaching 130 miles per hour. The Cadillac also passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder. The Cadillac then exited I-80 at mile marker 34 (the Henderson exit). The vehicle drove southbound before turning around in a field and returning to I-80. It entered I-80 eastbound, drove through the median and continued fleeing westbound on I-80. Near mile marker 339 (one mile west of the Hampton exit), the vehicle slowed down and the driver jumped from the moving vehicle onto the pavement of I-80.

The driver fled on foot across I-80 and into a field before being apprehended quickly by another trooper. A passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. During the pursuit, the trooper observed two items being thrown from the vehicle. Those items, a handgun and a methamphetamine pipe, were recovered by other troopers. The handgun was discovered to be stolen.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, failure to obey a lawful order, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and several other charges. The passenger, Alexander Esquitin, 33, of Grand Island, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and other charges.

Esquitin was lodged in Hamilton County Jail. The 16-year-old minor was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Detention Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice melting endangers polar bears

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News