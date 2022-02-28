Two file to run for county board, another candidate running for city council

YORK – Two people have filed this past week to run for District 3 York County Commissioner during the 2020 election cycle.

This seat is currently held by Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, who decided to not seek reelection this year.

Filing to run for his seat were Brian Bedient and Steve Warren.

Another new election filing this past week was that of Jeff McGregor who is running for a seat on the York City Council. The seats that are up for election this year are those currently being held by Jeff Pieper, Sheila Hubbard, Scott VanEsch and Christi Lones. Hubbard is not seeking reelection. Pieper, Hubbard, VanEsch, Lones and non-incumbent Steve Postier filed earlier.

The end of the Primary Election filing period is March 1. Incumbents’ filing deadline already arrived on Feb. 15. Non-incumbents interested in running for seats pertaining to the Primary must comply with the March 1 deadline.

So far, these are the local filings that have taken place, besides the two races already mentioned:

District 1 County Commissioner Daniel Grotz has filed to run for his seat, as has District 4 County Commissioner Randy Obermier. So far, no one has filed to run against them.

Also as she stated several months ago, York County Assessor Ann Charlton will not be seeking reelection. However, sitting York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin has filed to run for the position of assessor. If he is elected as assessor, that will create a vacancy on the county board next year and a person will have to be appointed for that seat.

York County Attorney John Lyons did not file candidacy to run for the position to which he was earlier appointed, meaning his term will come to an end at the end of 2022. There is one candidate, so far, for that position – Attorney Gary Olson of Papillion.

York County Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Steube has filed to seek reelection to her position and so far, no one has filed to run against her.

York County Clerk Kelly Turner has filed her candidacy and is currently not challenged.

York County Public Defender David Michel has filed to seek election to his office and is currently not challenged.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has filed to seek reelection. He is being challenged by Scott Wiemer.

York County Surveyor Rex Heiden has filed to seek reelection to his position.

York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo has filed to seek reelection and is currently not being challenged.

On the Henderson City Council, there are three seats up for election this year – those of Matthew Friesen, Stan Friesen and Brian Hiebner. Neither Friesen filed to run again. Hiebner has. So far, Hieber is the only candidate.

On the Heartland School Board, there are three seats up for election this year – those of Kent Allen, Tammy Ott and Steven Stebbing. Stebbing did not file to run again. Allen and Ott have filed. Non-incumbent Ryan Goertzen has filed to run as well.

On the York School Board, the seats of Alison North, Barb Skaden and Pepper Papineau are up for election this year. All three have filed to seek reelection.

Regarding the McCool School Board, the seats of Ron Clark, Matt Clark and Dan Aude are up for election this year. So far, the candidates are Matthew Clark, Alysia Clark, Breana Garretson and Krystal Rasmussen. This race automatically goes to the General Election in the fall, so candidates have a longer filing period which extends into the summer.

The same holds true for the McCool Village Board. So far, one person has filed, which is Pat Wagner.

