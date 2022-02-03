Two file school board candidacies

YORK – Two individuals have filed their intentions to run for seats on local school boards.

Alison North, a current member of the York School Board, has filed her candidacy to seek reelection.

There are three seats up for election on the York School Board this year – those held by North, Pepper Papineau and Barb Skaden. Papineau has also filed his candidacy.

And Ryan Goertzen, a non-incumbent, has filed his candidacy to run for a seat on the Heartland School Board. This year, the seats of Kent Allen, Tammy Ott and Steven Stebbing are up for election. So far, none of the incumbents have filed.

Local school board races fall within the category of those that require filing before the Primary Election.

For the McCool School Board, there are three seats up for election this year – those of Ron Clark, Matt Clark and Dan Aude. So far, no one has filed to run for these seats.

Incumbents must file by Feb. 15 and non-incumbents must file by March 1.