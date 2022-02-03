Two file school board candidacies

YORK – Two individuals have filed their intentions to run for seats on local school boards.
Alison North, a current member of the York School Board, has filed her candidacy to seek reelection.
There are three seats up for election on the York School Board this year – those held by North, Pepper Papineau and Barb Skaden. Papineau has also filed his candidacy.
And Ryan Goertzen, a non-incumbent, has filed his candidacy to run for a seat on the Heartland School Board. This year, the seats of Kent Allen, Tammy Ott and Steven Stebbing are up for election. So far, none of the incumbents have filed.
Local school board races fall within the category of those that require filing before the Primary Election.
For the McCool School Board, there are three seats up for election this year – those of Ron Clark, Matt Clark and Dan Aude. So far, no one has filed to run for these seats.
Incumbents must file by Feb. 15 and non-incumbents must file by March 1.
After the filings are complete, it is then determined if the races will actually appear on the Primary ballot in May. If the number of candidates is more than double the available seats, the race is included on the Primary ballot. If that doesn’t occur, then it is automatically moved on to the General Election ballot in November.
There are a number of local races that are up for election this year. The following are local positions that will be considered as Primary Election races:
• District 24 representative to the Nebraska Legislature: There is no incumbent as State Senator Mark Kolterman will be leaving office due to term limits. Those who have filed, so far, are Jana Hughes of Seward and Dr. Patrick Hotovy of York.
• York County Commissioner for District 1: Incumbent Daniel Grotz has filed his candidacy.
• York County Commissioner for District 3: No one has filed yet.
• York County Commissioner for District 4: Incumbent Randy Obermier has filed his candidacy.
• York County Sheriff: Incumbent Paul Vrbka has filed to seek reelection. Also filing is Scott Wiemer.
• York County Clerk: Incumbent Kelly Turner has filed to seek reelection.
• York County Surveyor: Incumbent Rex Heiden has filed to seek reelection.
• York County Assessor: No one has filed yet.
• York County Attorney: No one has filed yet.
• York County Clerk of the District Court: Incumbent Sharilyn Steube has filed to seek reelection.
• York County Public Defender: No one has filed yet.
• York County Treasurer: Incumbent Brenda Scavo has filed to seek reelection.
• Henderson City Council: No one has filed yet.
• York City Council: Non-incumbent Steve Postier has filed to run.
If someone is interested in running for the District 24 state representative position, they must do so with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.
If someone wants to run for the other local races, they can do so at the county clerk/election commissioner’s offices located on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.