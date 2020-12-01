Two COVID-related deaths reported in York County

YORK – Two men in York County have died as a result of COVID-19, according to officials with the Four Corners Health Department.

They say one man was in his 50s and was found deceased at his home.

The other man was in his 80s, who was under medical care.

There has also been another death in Polk County – that of a woman in her 80s who was under medical care.

And there has been another death in Butler County – that of a woman in her 50s who was under medical care.

That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district to 32. Polk County has had 13, Seward County has had eight, Butler County has had six and York County has had five.

In the past three days, there have been 129 new cases reported in the health district. York County has had 58 new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,073.

Seward County has had 34, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,294.

Butler Count has had 21 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 597.

And there have been 16 new cases in Polk County, bringing the total there to 423.