Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

Regarding the latest COVID-related deaths, McDougall said she is also anticipating several more COVID-related deaths to be confirmed for the month of September.

“We are seeing York County with the highest case rate of the four counties,” McDougall added. “One trend that we are seeing is an increase of cases in Butler and Polk Counties. Seward County’s is starting to calm down a bit. But we are seeing a shift in where cases are.

“And we are seeing another trend in that there are less school-aged kids testing positive,” McDougall added. “We are seeing more cases in adults and those in people in their later years. So we are seeing less cases in the young and more in the older.”

Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines are now being offered at Four Corners vaccine clinics for those who were originally vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines and are at least 65 years of age or have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk for serious illness. Health officials said a person is eligible to receive a Pfizer booster vaccine if it has been at least six months since their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If anyone has questions about if or when they could receive a booster, they can call the health department at 402-362-2621.