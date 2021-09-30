Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – There have been two COVID-related deaths confirmed in the Four Corners Health District in September, according to local health officials.
Four Corners officials are reporting both deaths were in Seward County – one was that of a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, the other that of a woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized.
“Up to this point, there have been 87 COVID-19 related deaths in the health district,” health officials said Thursday morning. “Seward County has recorded 38, York County 19, Polk County 18 and Butler County 12.”
In the past 14 days, there have been 263 new COVID cases reported in the health district with 115 of those in the past seven days. In the last week, there have been 49 new cases in York County, 26 new cases in Seward County, 23 new cases in Butler County and 17 new cases in Polk County.
Health officials say the cases have been occurring in all age groups.
During the bi-weekly community sector briefing Thursday morning, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall noted, “We are seeing a good trend in that case numbers are starting to drop. They are still higher than what we want them to be, but we are seeing some drop which is encouraging. We are still in the red zone, and will continue to be if our seven-day case numbers are over 45. We were up over 400 cases as our rate a few weeks ago, so we are fortunately seeing some drop.”
Regarding the latest COVID-related deaths, McDougall said she is also anticipating several more COVID-related deaths to be confirmed for the month of September.
“We are seeing York County with the highest case rate of the four counties,” McDougall added. “One trend that we are seeing is an increase of cases in Butler and Polk Counties. Seward County’s is starting to calm down a bit. But we are seeing a shift in where cases are.
“And we are seeing another trend in that there are less school-aged kids testing positive,” McDougall added. “We are seeing more cases in adults and those in people in their later years. So we are seeing less cases in the young and more in the older.”
Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines are now being offered at Four Corners vaccine clinics for those who were originally vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines and are at least 65 years of age or have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk for serious illness. Health officials said a person is eligible to receive a Pfizer booster vaccine if it has been at least six months since their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If anyone has questions about if or when they could receive a booster, they can call the health department at 402-362-2621.
Meanwhile, the walk-in vaccination clinics continue at the Four Corners offices. Walk-in clinics offering Pfizer (for ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (for 18 years and older) vaccines are held every Tuesday, and on Thursdays, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (for ages 18 and older) are offered. COVID-19 vaccine clinics are held at the Four Corners offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.
For the District, clinic times and locations, and how to get a vaccine, are listed at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.
During the sector briefing, York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich said the nation’s seven-day case rate has been trending down – Nebraska’s has slightly gone up in the last week.
He noted that YGH had to transfer a COVID patient to Omaha for intensive care treatment in the past week.
“Our census at the hospital has returned to a less than full average,” Ulrich said, “but there were still a few days we’ve had to hold our capacity. We still are having lots of babies and patients with other illnesses. We set aside 4-5 beds for COVID-related patients, with 2-3 for patients and a couple for antibody infusions.
“The emergency room has been busier than average – the number of people coming into the ER in July was 436, it was 452 in August and we are at 470 right now for September,” Ulrich said. “The average used to be about 375.
“In the past week, we have had some staff and residents at the Hearthstone and Willow Brook test positive,” Ulrich said. “We really can’t keep it out, but we are right on top of these – we quickly isolate and get them right over to the hospital for antibody injections to which they respond very well.”
He said as of Wednesday, there were no COVID-related patients in the hospital.
Ulrich also noted YGHCS has “still not received any guidance on vaccine mandates (regarding staff). We are north of 74% fully-vaccinated, as far as staff, right now.”
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew agreed with McDougall’s comment about the decreasing trend of cases in young people. “As of today, we have five cases in the entire district which consists of 1,560 students and staff. So that is .32% of our total population. We hope it stays in that direction and our plan is still in place.”