Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.

Four Corners officials say both deaths occurred in December. One was that of a woman in her 70s in Polk County and a woman in her 50s in Seward County. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 97 in the health district. Seward County has had 42 total COVID-related deaths, York County has had 19, Polk County has had 23 and Butler County has had 13.

Regarding the current status of the pandemic , health officials say a “small number of COVID tests are sequenced to determine the variants circulating in the district. In the last seven days, for four COVID tests that were sent for variant testing, all four have been confirmed to be positive with the Omicron variant. This includes one case in Butler County and three from York County. The Omicron variant has been identified in all four counties in the district and is considered the predominant COVID variant circulating at this time.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}