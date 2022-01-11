Two COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.
Four Corners officials say both deaths occurred in December. One was that of a woman in her 70s in Polk County and a woman in her 50s in Seward County. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 97 in the health district. Seward County has had 42 total COVID-related deaths, York County has had 19, Polk County has had 23 and Butler County has had 13.
Regarding the current status of the pandemic , health officials say a “small number of COVID tests are sequenced to determine the variants circulating in the district. In the last seven days, for four COVID tests that were sent for variant testing, all four have been confirmed to be positive with the Omicron variant. This includes one case in Butler County and three from York County. The Omicron variant has been identified in all four counties in the district and is considered the predominant COVID variant circulating at this time.”
In the last 14 days, there were 497 confirmed COVID cases in the health district, Four Corners officials say. The past seven days saw 313 new positive lab-tested COVID cases in the district. The 7-day total for each county was: Seward County, 130; York County, 102; Butler County, 53; and Polk County, 28.
COVID vaccine clinics are held weekly at Four Corners, located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon until 4 p.m. All three vaccines and boosters (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are offered at each clinic, including Pfizer vaccine for children ages five and over. There is no charge for the vaccine. Registration at www.fourcorners.ne.gov is appreciated. Those who participate are reminded to bring their vaccine cards.
Go to this Four Corners link for more vaccine options: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/
Testing is available weekly at Four Corners on Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pre-registrations are recommended -- go to this link to register and for more information: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/
For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email info@fourcorners.ne.gov.