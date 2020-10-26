Two COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Polk County

Meanwhile, local businesses and agencies continue to take precautions to help stop the spread. The York County Veterans Service Office, which is located on the main floor of the York County Courthouse, will not be allowing walk-in traffic at this time. Nick Wollenburg, veteran service officer, said that “Due to a spike in COVID cases in York County, we have been asked by the commissioners to lock our office door to walk-in traffic. Our hours have not changed and we are still here to take your phone calls, emails and appointments. We have suspended medical equipment check out until further notice. If you have equipment to return, please call to make an appointment.”