Two COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Polk County

YORK – The number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the Four Corners Health District and two new COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in Polk County.
Public health officials say a Polk County man in his 80s, who had been hospitalized, has died as a result of COVID-19. The second death is that of a woman in Polk County, also in her 80s, who had been in medical care.
These deaths bring the total since the pandemic began to 13.
Four Corners officials say there were 84 new cases confirmed, in the district, between Oct. 22 and 23. Thirty-two of those cases were in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 446.
Butler County had 13 new cases, bringing the total there to 259.
Seward County had 29 new cases, bringing the total there to 474.
And Polk County has had 10 new cases, bringing the total there to 208.
Over the past two weeks, the totals occurring in each county was as follows: York County, 177; Seward County, 151; Butler County, 96; and Polk County, 86.
The total cumulative case number for the district is now at 1,387. There have been 510 new cases in the past 14 days.
In the past seven days, age breakdown of new cases is as follows: 0-12, 14 cases; teens, 26; 20s, 30; 30s, 27; 40s, 27; 50s, 34; 60s, 44; 70s, 29; 80s, 13; 90s, nine; over 100, one.
Meanwhile, local businesses and agencies continue to take precautions to help stop the spread. The York County Veterans Service Office, which is located on the main floor of the York County Courthouse, will not be allowing walk-in traffic at this time. Nick Wollenburg, veteran service officer, said that “Due to a spike in COVID cases in York County, we have been asked by the commissioners to lock our office door to walk-in traffic. Our hours have not changed and we are still here to take your phone calls, emails and appointments. We have suspended medical equipment check out until further notice. If you have equipment to return, please call to make an appointment.”
Testing continues throughout the district. Since the pandemic began, 3,764 people have been tested in York County; 3,596 have been tested in Seward County; 2,010 have been tested in Butler County; and 988 have been tested in Polk County.
The risk dial for the health district remains in the high risk (orange) category. This category, numerically, is in the 2-3 range. The dial moved to 2.56 last Friday, Oct. 23. It has slowly been escalating in the orange category since Oct. 2, when it was at 2.22.
