Two candidates seek District 24 seat

YORK – There are two candidates seeking the position of District 24 legislative representative in the 2022 election year.

They are Jana Hughes of Seward and Pat Hotovy of York.

State Senator Mark Kolterman was unable to seek reelection this year, due to term limits, as he is at the end of his second 4-year term.

As the Nov. 8 General Election Day quickly approaches, the YNT is today profiling these two candidates.

They were each provided with questionnaires and asked to respond, so readers could know more about thoughts and intentions as they cast early ballots and prepare to go to the polls on Nov. 8.

These are their responses, as written and submitted:

Name: Patrick Hotovy

Town of residency: York, NE

Current work status: Retired family physician

Q: Tell us about your background, your family, educational history, work history, involvement in your community:

A: I grew up on the family farm in Bee, NE. I graduated from David City Aquinas High School in 1980 and attended college at Midland Lutheran College graduating in 1984 with a degree in biology and natural science. I attended medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and graduated in 1989. I then completed a residency in Family Medicine at the Lincoln Medical Education Foundation in Lincoln, graduating in 1992. After residency, Cheryl and I moved to York and have made it their home for the last 30 years. I have worked at York Medical Clinic and York General Hospital for the last 30 years. I have been married to my wife Cheryl for 34 years. We have four children, two sons-in-law, one grandson and a grand-dog.

I was a member of the York Public Schools Board of Education for 12 years. I am a current member of the York Public Schools Foundation. I also served on the Epworth Village board for 24 years. I am a member of the First United Methodist Church in York and have served on several committees. I have served as the chief cook and bottle washer for the church’s Wednesday Night Live program for 24 years.

I have been involved with numerous organizations over the years. I have been active with the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians and currently serve as president. In 2018, I was the Nebraska Family Physician of the Year. I have been actively involved in the move towards value-based care on the local and state level because I believe it is important to improve the healthcare delivered to patients.

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: I am running for this office for two reasons. I have had a longstanding interest in the Legislature going back to high school days when I had the opportunity to see the Legislature in action. Because of that experience, I have followed the legislature over the years. The main reason I am running is because service is a big part of who I am. I have served my patients, community and profession for 30 years. It is hard wired into who I am. I am now at a place in my life where I have the opportunity to merge my interest in the legislature and my desire to serve others by representing the people of the 24th District.

Q: Obviously, property tax has always been a topic of concern in Nebraska. What do you feel is a real, long-term solution to this situation? What can be done to provide property tax relief, but still maintain a strong public education system and generate enough revenue to fund state operations?

A: We will need to change the way we fund education. We will need to increase state aid to education and rely more on sales and income tax to fund education. In addition to this, I believe that we need to look at ways of making our government more efficient to help bring the state budget down to help lower the tax dollars needed to fund the budget and cause an overall decrease in tax burden and not just shifting how we pay our taxes.

Q: Overcrowding in our prisons is an ongoing problem. Do you feel more prison facilities need to be built? Do you feel more should be done to rehabilitate inmates so they don’t re-offend once they are released? Do you feel that more could be done during the transitional periods (parole periods) to help inmates integrate back into society?

A: I don’t see any way that we can avoid building a new prison. We need to reduce the overcrowding and need to account for the aging of the current facilities in Lincoln. I do believe that we need to do more to decrease the number of people going into prison. We need to make more use of Problem-Solving Courts and Veteran’s Courts to help keep people out of prison and remain productive in our society. We need to address mental health issues in prison and do more to help people return to being productive members of society once they complete their sentences.

Q: In York and Seward Counties, particularly in the last six months, substantial amounts of illegal substances, ranging from cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and a variety of THC (marijuana) products have been seized during traffic stops. We have fantastic law enforcement officers who are making these seizures – but it also begs the question if there are also just that much more illegal substances being trafficked through our area of the state. Should there be additional state funds provided to the state patrol and funneled down to county sheriff’s departments to assist in their battle against drug trafficking through our state?

A: Our law enforcement officers have done an amazing job in getting drugs off our streets. With those arrests they can retain funds and objects confiscated with those seizures. They can use those funds to expand their efforts to stop drug trafficking through the state. If elected to the Legislature, I would work together with law enforcement to help provide them with the tools they need to continue to take drugs off the streets.

Q: On that same topic, so much financial pressure is being placed on counties along the Interstate 80 corridor in the form of holding costs in local jails. How can the state help alleviate this situation?

A: Counties in which Interstate 80 runs through do see a greater number of incarcerations than other counties do. It places a large burden on these counties. I think the state should have a cost sharing agreement with these counties to pick up a portion of the costs of holding these people.

Q: Do you feel marijuana should be legalized?

A: No, marijuana should not be legalized. Marijuana is much different than it used to be years ago. It is much more potent. For this reason, it has become more addictive. Long-term use negatively changes the function of our brains. It is for this reason that I don’t believe marijuana should be legalized in any form. I would like to see the federal government make marijuana a Schedule 2 drug so it can be studied. There are so many compounds in cannabis that have medicinal properties. We just need to figure which of the cannabinoids work for specific conditions and the determine the appropriate doses needed to be effective.

Q: How do you feel about the state’s ability to regulate abortion and what is your position in the matter?

A: The Supreme Court of the United States has said states can regulate abortion in their state. I would favor a ban on abortion with exceptions for the life and the health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.

Q: What do you feel is the single, biggest concern facing the state of Nebraska at this time . . . and looming in the future?

A: Economic factors such as inflation, interest rates, supply chain issues and low unemployment pose a great risk to our state’s economy. Many businesses and individual Nebraskans are feeling the effects of these factors in their daily lives. These factors will likely continue to worsen in the near future. We need to work on economic development and issues such as workforce development to supply qualified workers for businesses in our state.

Q: Inheritance tax continues to be a point of issue as counties are becoming more reliant on this funding source while property owners are adversely concerned. How do you feel about the existence of the state inheritance tax?

A: I would be in favor of repealing the inheritance tax. With that being said, we need to consider some way for counties to make up for this lost revenue. Inheritance tax funds are the reserve funds for many counties. Without this they will have no way to deal with unplanned expenditures. We also need to deal with the issue of unfunded mandates from the state. We need to consider state funding to help fund the mandates that are in place. We also need to stop passing unfunded mandates.

Q: Ag producers have experienced one of the hardest years in history, this year, due to weather and increased costs of business. What can the state do to help as agriculture is the backbone of our economy?

A: We need to make a permanent fix to our property tax issues. We need to stop funding our schools on the backs of the ag community. We need to do what we can to expand markets for our commodities both domestically and internationally.

Q: We appear to be on the back-end of the pandemic at this time. Do you feel the state handled that situation appropriately?

A: I think the state did a good job in handling the pandemic. I think it may have been better if the state did a better job of sharing information regarding numbers of infections, hospitalizations, etc. so the citizens of the state would have been better informed of what was happening in the state.

Q: What should be Nebraska’s response to the flood of immigrants this nation is seeing?

A: Unfortunately, states have very limited powers in dealing with issues of immigration. The best we can do is to enforce the current national immigration laws. We need to petition the federal government to enforce our current immigration laws, which they clearly aren’t doing. We need to continue to push Congress to pass new immigration law that makes sense for our country.

Q: What do you think is your greatest strength, which would enable you to effectively represent District 24 at the state legislature?

A: I think having a pragmatic, common sense approach to dealing with issues is my greatest strength. I also understand the vital importance of working with senators to form coalitions that will allow us to find common ground on issues that are in the best interest of the residents of the 24th District.

Q: How do you feel about term limits when it comes to state leadership?

A: I am in favor of term limits, but I think we should consider increasing the term limit for members of the Legislature to 12 years. Because of the complexity of state policy, it takes a year or two to get acclimated to the legislative process and the issues of the state. Senators just hit their stride before they are term limited. This in turn limits the institutional memory of the body and places more power in the lobby and the executive branch.

Q: What do you believe is the state’s greatest asset?

A: The people of Nebraska are our state’s greatest asset. Nebraskans are honest, hardworking people who care deeply about their state and work hard every day to make Nebraska great.

Q: Is there any area of state spending that you feel is unnecessarily high and could be pared back?

A: I think we could spend our money more wisely. I think fully implementing value-based care in the state employee’s insurance program and Medicaid program would provide significant savings over time. I also believe instituting a value-based approach to programs within the Department of Health and Human Services could result in significant savings. I think investing in Problem Solving Courts and Veteran’s Courts and projects of this type would provide very successful and financially beneficial alternatives to incarceration within the Department of Corrections.

Q: Why do you want to be in public service at the state level?

A: I want to be in public service at the state level because I feel that I have the knowledge and experience that will allow me to look at issues and make good decisions that will benefit the residents of the 24th District and the state.

Name: Jana Hughes

Town of residency: Seward, NE

Current work status: Part-time substitute teacher, group exercise instructor, mother

Q: Tell us about your background, your family, educational history, work history, involvement in your community:

A: I grew up on a dairy farm near Goehner, graduated Seward High and received an Industrial Engineering degree from Texas A&M Univ. I worked as an engineering consultant out of Atlanta until our first child was born. I am married to John Hughes who’s part owner of Hughes Brothers Manufacturing in Seward. We have three children Lena is a medical ICU nurse in Kansas City, Anna is a sophomore at Univ. of Kansas studying Finance and Accounting and Hank is a junior at Seward High. I became a stay at home mom when our first child was born and volunteered on many boards and organizations through that time. I am currently on Seward Public School board, Seward Jr Women’s, The Heartfelt Inc Board, The Seward Wellness Center Board, Booster Club member and volunteer through our Lutheran church. In the past I have been chair of the Legacy Fund of Seward Covid Relief Fund, on 4-H Council, a 4-H leader, youth group leader and PTL leader.

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: I am running because my family and my husband's family have been in this district for many generations and I want to make sure we keep this district and state the great place it is. I am not a career politician. It should be regular people that represent our district.

Q: Obviously, property tax has always been a topic of concern in Nebraska. What do you feel is a real, long-term solution to this situation? What can be done to provide property tax relief, but still maintain a strong public education system and generate enough revenue to fund state operations?

A: Property tax relief is crucial and it is definitely a school funding issue. It is not right that nearly ⅔ of our school districts receive almost no state aid. To provide property tax relief we have to shift where the funds come from for the schools. We do not need more money for the schools, we need to move where that money comes from. The three legged stool (property tax, income tax, sales tax) is really out of balance for the majority of school districts. I would really like to be part of the solution to this issue and I do think it can be done.

Q: Overcrowding in our prisons is an ongoing problem. Do you feel more prison facilities need to be built? Do you feel more should be done to rehabilitate inmates so they don’t re-offend once they are released? Do you feel that more could be done during the transitional periods (parole periods) to help inmates integrate back into society?

A: I don’t think that more facilities need to be built although if some of our current ones are truly outdated and cannot be updated then more may need to be reconstructed.

I believe we can to do more to encourage rehabilitation and get people back out into the community to be productive citizens. I was fortunate to be able to attend a Problem Solving court graduation about two weeks ago with Judge Marroquin. Problem Solving Court is a 18-36 month intensive supervision program designed for those who struggle with addictions and addiction influenced criminal behaviors. Once the person has completed all their requirements their charge is dismissed. These programs have a proven history of reducing recidivism. Problem Solving Courts and other programs like that need to be encouraged and used throughout Nebraska.

During parole periods we should try to get the resources necessary to integrate people back into society. It’s a fiscally conservative thing to do - locking people up in prisons is expensive.

Q: In York and Seward Counties, particularly in the last six months, substantial amounts of illegal substances, ranging from cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and a variety of THC (marijuana) products have been seized during traffic stops. We have fantastic law enforcement officers who are making these seizures – but it also begs the question if there are also just that much more illegal substances being trafficked through our area of the state. Should there be additional state funds provided to the state patrol and funneled down to county sheriff’s departments to assist in their battle against drug trafficking through our state?

A: I was able to speak with Sheriff Vance and Sheriff Vrbka about this issue since they represent the two counties in our district that work with I-80. Our departments do get some funds from those stops whether it be from the fine that is incurred from the “no drug stamp” on goods which goes to the county attorney's office or if there is cash that is seized they get a portion of that as well. The sheriffs have also been able to use federal task force dollars to help pay for additional officers if they have one dedicated to working the interstate. At this time from speaking to both of the sheriffs it doesn’t seem like this is an issue.

I think a bigger issue our local law enforcement entities face is a labor shortage. It has been difficult to get qualified applicants for open positions.

Q: On that same topic, so much financial pressure is being placed on counties along the Interstate 80 corridor in the form of holding costs in local jails. How can the state help alleviate this situation?

A: Again from speaking to the sheriffs, many of these stops are federal and therefore the person arrested is housed in a federal facility and not a county jail. However if the state starts asking local jails to house federal and state inmates then the money to house them does need to come from federal or state funds, respectively.

Q: Do you feel marijuana should be legalized?

A: Regular use of marijuana should not be legalized. For medical use it should be distributed through a pharmacy just like any other drug.

Q: How do you feel about the state’s ability to regulate abortion and what is your position in the matter?

A: I am a Christian and therefore am pro-life with exceptions for the health of the mother.

Q: What do you feel is the single, biggest concern facing the state of Nebraska at this time . . . and looming in the future?

A: I think our workforce shortage is a big issue facing Nebraska and it will continue into the future being a problem. By 2032 it is projected that there will be more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18. So there will be more people retiring without having young people coming up to fill those positions. We need to do what we can through the schools to encourage kids to pursue careers in all types of fields and stay in Nebraska.

We also need to make sure that the state of Nebraska is covered with good reliable broadband, not just the cities. This is necessary to attract people to Nebraska as well as keep them here.

Q: Inheritance tax continues to be a point of issue as counties are becoming more reliant on this funding source while property owners are adversely concerned. How do you feel about the existence of the state inheritance tax?

A: Inheritance tax is something that counties are relying on. The counties are using them as a “rainy day fund.” However as costs have gone up sometimes that fund has been dipped into to help keep the levies down. From a tax payers viewpoint I think this is something that probably should go away.

Q: Ag producers have experienced one of the hardest years in history, this year, due to weather and increased costs of business. What can the state do to help as agriculture is the backbone of our economy?

A: Thankfully the grain prices have remained good this year! That aside, ag producers have had a heck of a growing season with the extreme weather of hail, wind that flipped many of the pivots and no rain. If there are ways to get help for designating federal disaster support for weather events then we need to do those things.

Q: We appear to be on the back-end of the pandemic at this time. Do you feel the state handled that situation appropriately?

A: I think Nebraska handled the pandemic much better than other states. I am very proud of how we handled it in our schools. Our kids were only out of school from March-May of 2020, after that we were in person. That means we don’t have the learning loss that other states are seeing. It’s a shame how other states sacrificed kids during the pandemic. Of course hindsight is 20/20 and there could have been some things done better but overall I am happy with what Nebraska did. I am completely against mandates of any kind and I hope that we have learned that we can share the information to people and then let them make the decision that works for themselves and their family.

Q: What should be Nebraska’s response to the flood of immigrants this nation is seeing?

A: Our nation's borders need to be strong and people should only be able to come into this nation through the proper legal channels. I think the U.S. can do a better job at vetting people wanting to come here and offer more work visas. That way the person won’t get taken advantage of and they will be paying taxes. Most people want to come here for the opportunity to be able to work and provide for their family. We need to provide legal ways for those people to come here and work.

Q: What do you think your greatest strength is, which would enable you to effectively represent District 24 at the state legislature?

A: I think my greatest strengths are two things: being relational and analytical.

My whole strategy from the beginning is developing relationships within District 24 so that I have those connections made and when I’m in Lincoln I can reach out to the proper people to hear what they have to say about certain legislation. The second phase of this is developing relationships with the other senators. I will only be one of 49 and I’ve got to be able to work with those other 48 to develop good legislation. We are losing rural senators every census and I have got to make the relationships with the non-rural senators to share our story and help them understand the issues that affect our district and work together for good legislation for Nebraska.

I approach issues in an analytical manner and being an engineer reinforces that. I will take the information from all sides dealing with an issue, analyze that information and then reach out to the people in District 24 that are affected by that issue and get their feedback. Once I have all the information I will then make the best decision I can for District 24 and Nebraska.

Q: How do you feel about term limits when it comes to state leadership?

A: Term limits are a good thing. I think however that for the Nebraska unicameral that three 4 year terms would be better than the current two term limit. There is a very high turnover this year in the legislature and then it’s a big learning curve for the new legislators. I also do not like how the institutional knowledge is left only with lobbyists and aides.

Q: What do you believe is the state’s greatest asset?

A: Our people. Nebraskans have a strong work ethic, good Christian values and is a place where people value their neighbors and take care of each other.

Q: Is there any area of state spending that you feel is unnecessarily high and could be pared back?

A: I don’t know if there is one certain area that the spending is unnecessarily high - but I believe there are inefficiencies in certain areas that could be streamlined. I feel like our government creates a lot of barriers and if we can streamline and get rid of some of that red tape things could run more efficiently and with less cost.

Q: Why do you want to be in public service at the state level?

A: I think I have a unique skill set that will be beneficial in the legislature. With my ag background, the understanding of our public education system and small business knowledge I will be effective at tackling issues and solving problems that are meaningful to District 24 and Nebraska. The bottom line is that I would like to make a positive difference for this state that has been so good for me and my family.